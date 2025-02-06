Grizzlies Acquire Lincoln Erne in Trade with Savannah

February 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have acquired defenseman Lincoln Erne from the Savannah Ghost Pirates in exchange for forward Cameron Buhl.

Erne has appeared in 14 games with the Iowa Heartlanders this season, scoring 1 goal and 1 assist. Erne has also appeared in 3 games with the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

In the 2023-24 season Erne played with Newfoundland, Idaho and Jacksonville. With Idaho he scored 3 goals and 8 assists in 27 games. Erne appeared in 2 games for Newfoundland vs Utah and 4 games for Idaho vs the Grizzlies last season.

Erne played at Canisius College, where he was a teammate with Grizzlies goaltender Jake Barczewski and forward Keaton Mastrodonato for four seasons from 2019-2023. Erne has good size at 6'2" and 215 pounds.

Cameron Buhl scored 3 goals and 2 assists in 28 games for the Grizzlies this season.

The Grizzlies next homestand is on February 14-15, 17 vs Idaho and February 21-23 vs Rapid City. February 15th is the Grizzlies first ever Fishing Night presented by Mountainland Supply Company and February 21-22 is Grizz Fight Cancer Weekend presented by Mountainland Supply Company. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

