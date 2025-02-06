Goaltender Brian Wilson Claimed off Waivers

February 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has claimed goaltender Brian Wilson off waivers.

Wilson, 28, most recently played this season with the ECHL's Bloomington Bison appearing in three games with a (1-1-0) record with a 2.97 goals against average and .910 save percentage. He has also played one ECHL game this year with Jacksonville while appearing in 10 games with the SPHL's Huntsville Havoc posting a (6-2-2) record with a 2.48 goals against average and .929 save percentage.

The 6-foot-4, 185lb Mississauga, ON native is in his fourth professional season having appeared in seven ECHL games, 48 SPHL contests, and 57 games in the FPHL where he was named Goaltender of the Year in 2022-23 leading the Danbury Hat Tricks to a league championship.

Prior to professional hockey, he played four seasons of college hocket t Niagara University from 2017-21 appearing in 84 games with a (28-43-9) record with a 2.80 goals against average and .906 save percentage.

The Steelheads host the Rapid City Rush Friday and Saturday at 7:10 p.m.

