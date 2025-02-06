Grizzlies Gameday: February 6, 2025 - Series Opener in Tulsa

February 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Utah Grizzlies (14-23-4-1, 33 points, .393 point %) @ Tulsa Oilers (25-13-4-2, 56 points, .636 point %)

Date: February 6, 2025 Venue : BOK Center Game Time: 6:05 pm.

Streaming : FloHockey

YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Next Home Game: February 14, 2025 - Idaho @ Utah. 7:10 pm. AFCU Friday.

Every Grizzlies game can be streamed on FloHockey and audio coverage is available on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.

Thursday's Matchup

It's the opener of a three-game series between the Grizzlies and Oilers. It's the second of 8 regular season meetings between the clubs. Tulsa defeated Utah 5-0 on November 24, 2024.

The Grizzlies went 2-2-1-1 during the recently completed six game homestand, earning 6 out of a possible 12 standings points.

The Grizzlies are 9-7-1-1 over their last 18 games. Utah has scored 70 goals in their last 19 games (3.68 goals per game). Utah has scored a second period goal in 24 of their last 28 games. The Grizzlies have 13 goals in the second period over their last 6 games. Tulsa leads the league in shots per game at 36.02. The Oilers have won 4 in a row and they are 7-1-0-2 in their last 10 games.

Cole Fonstad was a beast for Utah on the last homestand as he scored 6 goals in 6 games. Bryan Yoon has a point in 6 of his last 7 games.

Games on Road Trip

Thursday - Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm. BOK Center.

Friday, February 7, 2025 - Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm. BOK Center.

Saturday, February 8, 2025 - Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm.

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 - Utah at Wichita. 6:05 pm.

Power Play for Utah Has Been Strong.

Utah is 8 for 24 on the power play over their last 7 games. Utah has 12 power play goals in their last 12 games.

A Tie at the Top of the Leaderboard

Derek Daschke (8g, 24a), Neil Shea (17g, 15a) are each tied for the club lead with 32 points this season. Shea has a point in 19 of 25 games this season. Daschke has a point in 22 of 35 games. Daschke, Shea and Keaton Mastrodonato are each tied for the team lead with 8 multiple point games.

Games Last Series

Friday, January 31, 2025 - Idaho 2 Utah 1 (OT) - Both teams had 34 shots on goal. Idaho's Ben Kraws made 33 saves, Utah's Jake Barczewski stopped 32 Steelheads shots. Adam Berg scored for Utah 17:41 into the second period. Andrei Bakanov scored a first period goal for Idaho and Hank Crone got the OT game winner 1:27 in. Idaho was 0 for 4 on the power play, Utah was 0 for 3.

Saturday, February 1, 2025 - Idaho 3 Utah 4 (OT) - Neil Shea scored the overtime game winner for Utah 2:46 in. Cole Fonstad had 2 goals and Chad Hillebrand delivered his first professional goal. Keaton Mastrodonato had 2 assists and 10 shots on goal. Utah outshot Idaho 42 to 37. Utah was 1 for 3 on the power play and had 1 shorthanded goal. Idaho's power play was 0 for 3. Jake Barczewski stopped 34 of 37 in net to earn his team leading 6th victory. Reece Harsch had 1 goal and 1 assist to lead Idaho. Andrei Bakanov and Hank Crone added goals for the Steelheads.

Monday, February 3, 2025 - Idaho 7 Utah 0 - Idaho goaltender Ben Kraws earned his first professional shutout as he saved all 34 Utah shots. Idaho got 2 goal and 1 assist performances from Brendan Hoffmann and Connor MacEachern.

Grizzlies Acquire Defenseman Lincoln Erne in a Trade for Cameron Buhl

The Utah Grizzlies add defenseman Lincoln Erne to the roster as he was acquired in a trade for Forward Cameron Buhl. Erne has appeared in 14 games with the Iowa Heartlanders this season, scoring 1 goal and 1 assist. Erne has also appeared in 3 games with the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

In the 2023-24 season Erne played with Newfoundland, Idaho and Jacksonville. With Idaho he scored 3 goals and 8 assists in 27 games. Erne appeared in 2 games for Newfoundland vs Utah and 4 games for Idaho vs the Grizzlies last season.

Erne played at Canisius College, where he was a teammate with Grizzlies goaltender Jake Barczewski and forward Keaton Mastrodonato for four seasons from 2019-2023. Erne has good size at 6'2" and 215 pounds.

Cameron Buhl scored 3 goals and 2 assists in 28 games for the Grizzlies this season.

Recent Transactions

February 6 - Grizzlies acquire defenseman Lincoln Erne in a trade with the Savannah Ghost Pirates for Forward Cameron Buhl.

February 4 - Forward Chad Hillebrand was recalled to Colorado (AHL).

January 21 - Grizzlies release defenseman Hunter Warner.

January 17 - Defenseman Bryan Yoon was reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL).

January 17 - Grizzlies sign defenseman Hunter Warner.

January 16 - Forward Chad Hillebrand was reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL).

January 16 - Grizzlies acquire defenseman Cooper Jones in a trade with the Jacksonville Icemen.

January 14 - Defenseman Gianni Fairbrother removed from roster, suspended by team.

Games vs Tulsa This Season

Utah has 8 regular season games vs Tulsa this season. Utah is 21-11-3-1 vs Tulsa over the last 5 seasons. Tulsa has been a hot team as of late as they are 7-1-0-2 over their last 10 games. The Oilers are on a current 5 game winning streak.

Sunday, November 24, 2024 - Utah 0 Tulsa 5 - Tulsa outshot Utah 46 to 22. Tulsa was 3 for 4 on the power play, Utah was 0 for 2.

Grizzlies Team Notes

Utah scored a team record 7 goals in the second period on January 25, 2025. It was the first time in the league where a team scored at least 7 goals in a single period since Cincinnati scored 7 goals at Maine on February 8, 2019. 57 of Utah's 130 goals this season have come in the second period. Utah has a second period goal in 24 of their last 28 games and they have 12 second period goals over their last 5 games. Utah is 14-2-1 when they score 4 or more in a game and 5-0-1 when they allow less than 3 in a game. Utah has 70 goals in their last 19 games. Utah is 8 for 24 on the power play over their last 7 games.

Mick Messner Named Grizzlies Captain

Mick Messner has been named the captain of the Utah Grizzlies after defenseman Gianni Fairbrother left for a team in Europe. Messner has appeared in 124 consecutive regular season games for the Grizzlies since the tail end of the 2022-23 regular season. Messner leads Utah with 114 shots on goal and he has 23 points (9 goals, 14 assists) in 42 games.

Grizzlies 2024-25 Ironmen

There are 3 players who have appeared in all 42 games for the Grizzlies during the 2024-25 season. Cole Gallant, Mick Messner and Briley Wood are the three forwards who have not missed a game this season.

Utah Grizzlies 2024-2025 Roster

Forwards (16): Aaron Aragon, Craig Armstrong, Adam Berg, Dylan Fitze, Cole Fonstad, Cole Gallant, Reed Lebster, Luke Manning, Keaton Mastrodonato, Mick Messner, Cade Neilson, Brayden Nicholetts, Neil Shea, Tyson Upper, Blake Wells, Briley Wood.

Defenseman (8): Cody Corbett, Derek Daschke, Lincoln Erne, Kade Jensen, Cooper Jones, Andrew Nielsen, Dilan Savenkov, Bryan Yoon.

Goaltenders (2): Jake Barczewski, Vincent Duplessis.

2024-2025 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 14-23-4-1

Home record: 9-10-3-1

Road record : 5-11-1

Win percentage : .393

Standings Points : 33

Last 10 : 3-5-1-1

Streak : 0-1

Goals per game : 3.19 (15th) Goals for : 130

Goals against per game : 4.21 (29th) Goals Against : 177

Shots per game : 31.14 (13th)

Shots against per game : 33.88 (25th)

Power Play : 27 for 133 - 20.3 % (12th)

Penalty Kill : 83 for 121 - 71.1 % (29th)

Penalty Minutes : 452. 10.76 per game.

Shorthanded Goals : 3.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed : 4.

Record When Scoring First: 10-3-2-1.

Opposition Scores First : 4-20-2.

Record in One Goal Games : 4-2-4-1

Games Decided Past Regulation : 3-0-4-1

Team Leaders

Goals : Neil Shea (17)

Assists : Derek Daschke (24)

Points : Daschke/Shea (32)

Plus/Minus : Daschke (+8)

PIM : Andrew Nielsen (75)

Power Play Points : Daschke (13)

Power Play Goals : Daschke (5)

Power Play Assists : Mastrodonato (9)

Shots on Goal : Mick Messner (114)

Shooting Percentage : Bryan Yoon (15.2 %) - Minimum 40 shots.

Game Winning Goals : Daschke/Keaton Mastrodonato (2)

Wins : Jake Barczewski (6)

Save %: Jake Barczewski (.890)

Goals Against Average : Barczewski (3.80)

