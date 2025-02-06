Swamp Rabbits Shut out Everblades 3-0

February 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release









Florida Everblades forward Reece Newkirk handles the puck vs. the Greenville Swamp Rabbits

ESTERO, Fla. - Dryden McKay's 38-save shutout guided the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to a 3-0 victory over the Florida Everblades Wednesday night.

Greenville's fourth line opened the scoring early in the first period, with Bryce Brodzinski following up his blocked shot to give the Swamp Rabbits the lead 2:36 into the first. Later in the frame, Carter Savoie squeaked a shot through Will Cranley to grow Greenville's lead to a deuce.

Despite plenty of chances in the first and second, Florida could not get on the board because of McKay's heroics. In the third, Greenville's defense locked down and Parker Berge sealed the win with an empty net goal. Florida's eight-game point streak, stretching back to the All-Star break, was snapped in the loss.

McKay's shutout is his second of the season. The team's face off again Friday, February 7 at 7:30 p.m. on Canadian Night. Fans can get in on the fun with a 239 Friday package featuring two tickets, two orders of poutine, and an Everblades season program for $39 at bladestix.com/239.

BLADES BITS

Florida was shut out for the third time this season, and first since November 8 against the Orlando Solar Bears.

Craig Needham missed his first game of the season in the loss. Carson Gicewicz, Jesse Lansdell, and Jordan Sambrook are now the only Everblades who have played in every game this year.

