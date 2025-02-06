ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions
February 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Thursday announced the following fines and suspensions resulting from ECHL Game #621, Iowa at Cincinnati, on Feb. 5.
Iowa's Nathan Noel has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his match penalty for illegal check to the head at 13:58 of the second period.
Iowa's Nico Blachman has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of a kneeing infraction at 6:37 of the third period.
Both players will miss Iowa's games at Kalamazoo on Feb. 7 and Feb. 8.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
