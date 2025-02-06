Game Report: Oilers Grab Fifth-Straight Win in Battle with Grizzlies
February 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla.- Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, defeated the Utah Grizzlies 4-2 at the BOK Center on Thursday night, extending their season-best win streak to five games.
Reed Lebster started the scoring 3:49 in, slinging a cross-circles feed from Cole Gallant to put the Grizzlies up 1-0. Sean Olson net his seventh of the season, a pop-fly deflection arcing over Vinny Duplessis at the 11:39 mark, tying the contest 1-1. Andrew Nielsen restored the Grizzlies' lead 2-1 1:14 later with his second point of the game, driving a shot past Vyacheslav Buteyets for the final goal of the first period.
Conner Roulette nabbed his fourth goal and sixth point in his last six outings, tucking a turnover underneath Duplessis to tie the game before the final frame.
Reid Petryk scored his 10th goal of the season, driving to the slot before ripping the top shelf with the eventual game-winning goal 8:16 into the third period. The tally was the first-and-final Oilers' lead, extended by Roulette's second of the net, a drop-pass finish from Mike McKee with 8:18 remaining.
Cade McNelly picked up multiple assists for his second-straight outing.
The Oilers host the Grizzlies again tomorrow, Feb. 7 at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 6, 2025
- Game Report: Oilers Grab Fifth-Straight Win in Battle with Grizzlies - Tulsa Oilers
- ECHL Transactions - February 6 - ECHL
- Stingrays Defenseman Reilly Webb Making an Impact in his First Professional Season - South Carolina Stingrays
- Grizzlies Gameday: February 6, 2025 - Series Opener in Tulsa - Utah Grizzlies
- Uens, Nause Activated off Injured Reserve - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Hache Recalled to Barracuda - Wichita Thunder
- Royals Sign Joe Nardi to SPC; Acquire Ryan Foss & Future Considerations from Norfolk in Exchange for Grant Hebert; Gianfranco Cassaro Recalled by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Solar Bears Sign Goaltender Ty Taylor - Orlando Solar Bears
- Goaltender Brian Wilson Claimed off Waivers - Idaho Steelheads
- Forward Justin Nachbaur Recalled by Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Grizzlies Acquire Lincoln Erne in Trade with Savannah - Utah Grizzlies
- Connor Galloway and Blake Murray Score, But Glads Taken Down 3-2 in Worcester - Atlanta Gladiators
- Swamp Rabbits Shut out Everblades 3-0 - Florida Everblades
- Ryan Fanti Recalled by Syracuse Crunch; Syracuse Signs Spencer Kersten to PTO - Orlando Solar Bears
- Cyclones Blanked by Heartlanders, 2-0 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Steelheads Tie for Fourth and Final Playoff Spot Recording Point in Overtime Loss vs. Rapid City, 5-4 - Idaho Steelheads
- Third-Period Comeback Leads to Overtime Win for Rush - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.