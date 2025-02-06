Game Report: Oilers Grab Fifth-Straight Win in Battle with Grizzlies

February 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

TULSA, Okla.- Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, defeated the Utah Grizzlies 4-2 at the BOK Center on Thursday night, extending their season-best win streak to five games.

Reed Lebster started the scoring 3:49 in, slinging a cross-circles feed from Cole Gallant to put the Grizzlies up 1-0. Sean Olson net his seventh of the season, a pop-fly deflection arcing over Vinny Duplessis at the 11:39 mark, tying the contest 1-1. Andrew Nielsen restored the Grizzlies' lead 2-1 1:14 later with his second point of the game, driving a shot past Vyacheslav Buteyets for the final goal of the first period.

Conner Roulette nabbed his fourth goal and sixth point in his last six outings, tucking a turnover underneath Duplessis to tie the game before the final frame.

Reid Petryk scored his 10th goal of the season, driving to the slot before ripping the top shelf with the eventual game-winning goal 8:16 into the third period. The tally was the first-and-final Oilers' lead, extended by Roulette's second of the net, a drop-pass finish from Mike McKee with 8:18 remaining.

Cade McNelly picked up multiple assists for his second-straight outing.

The Oilers host the Grizzlies again tomorrow, Feb. 7 at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center.

