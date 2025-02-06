Stingrays Defenseman Reilly Webb Making an Impact in his First Professional Season

February 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release









South Carolina Stingrays defenseman Reilly Webb

(South Carolina Stingrays) South Carolina Stingrays defenseman Reilly Webb(South Carolina Stingrays)

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC- South Carolina Stingrays rookie defenseman Reilly Webb has quickly established himself as a key piece on the blue line in his first professional season. From his early days playing pond hockey in Stoney Creek, Ontario, to his time in the OHL and college hockey, Webb's journey has been defined by hard work, resilience, and a passion for the game.

A Hockey Journey Fueled by Family Support

"My parents put me into hockey when I was about four years old," Webb said. "At first, I was probably not the best skater, but as the years went on, I just loved playing. Back home, I played on the pond and on the street, and that's where I fell in love with the game."

As Webb progressed, his commitment to the sport required sacrifices- not just from him but also from his family. "As I got older, I took a huge liking to hockey and ended up playing minor hockey in Toronto. My parents would commute from Hamilton to Toronto, which is about an hour each way, for every practice and game. At one point, they sat me down and asked, 'Is this something you really want to do? We're going to help you, but you're going to have to really work for it.' It was a big commitment for them, and I owe the world to my parents."

That dedication paid off when Webb was drafted by his hometown team, the Hamilton Bulldogs, in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). After starting his junior career with Hamilton, he was traded to the Saginaw Spirit during the 2017-18 season.

Saginaw with Coach Nightingale

During his time in Saginaw, Webb played under current Stingrays Head Coach Jared Nightingale, who was an associate coach with the Spirit.

"Nighty was huge for my development," Webb said. "My time in Saginaw was awesome. I loved the team, and we had tremendous coaches like Nighty. He coached our defensemen during my last year there and had a huge impact on my playing style. Here in South Carolina, he works with me every day on how to be a professional and how to defend well."

Nightingale remembers Webb as a key contributor in Saginaw when they were there together in the 2019-20 season. "Webby was our leader on the back end that year," Nightingale said. "It was his last year of juniors, and we had a really good team. That season got cut short due to COVID, but he played top penalty kill minutes and matched up against other teams' top lines."

A Trade to South Carolina

After four seasons of university hockey at Acadia University in Canada, Webb turned pro, signing with the ECHL's Bloomington Bison. However, just before the 2024-25 season began, he was traded to the Stingrays- a move that initially surprised him but ultimately felt right.

"I was pretty shocked to be traded that early in my career, but I obviously knew Nighty and had total trust in him," Webb said. "It was great to see, and having a player like Jamie Engelbert also get traded here from Bloomington made the transition even smoother. Having two people I already knew made it easier to get to know everyone and find my role on the team."

Key Contributor on a Strong Stingrays Team

The Stingrays are currently in second place in the competitive ECHL South Division and have been playing some of their best hockey recently, going 9-2-2 in January. Webb has been a key piece on the blue line, contributing to the team's league-best penalty kill.

"The first day I got here, I noticed how close this team was," Webb said. "From day one, I could tell guys were so connected, and that really helps in such a long season. Hockey is not an individual sport- it's a team game. Having guys who believe in the end goal goes a long way."

Coach Nightingale has been impressed with Webb's contributions to the Stingrays this season.

"Since Webby has been here, he's been exactly what we wanted and what we missed. And with Webby, he gets better over time. I expect him to have a stronger second half, and even into the future, his game always seems to take steps," Nightingale added.

Making an Impact Off the Ice

Beyond his play on the ice, Webb has embraced giving back to the Charleston community. Community has always been important to Webb, and he majored in Community Development at Acadia University. As a student at Acadia, he worked with students with disabilities through the SMILE program, helping them stay physically active. Now with the Stingrays, he is part of the Players With a Purpose initiative, where $5 from every ticket purchased goes toward Be The Change Charleston, an organization focused on empowering individuals with disabilities through community connection and employment opportunities.

"I think Be The Change Charleston is a really important program for this area," Webb said. "When I was in college, I worked with students with disabilities and helped them stay physically active, and it changed my perspective on life. Some kids grow up without the same opportunities and resources I had, but everyone deserves the opportunity to be active and succeed. Working with Be The Change goes hand in hand with what I did in college with SMILE, and working with people with disabilities has always been important to me."

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.