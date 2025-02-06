ECHL Transactions - February 6
February 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, February 6, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Indy:
Ryan Orgel, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Florida:
delete Gary Haden, F suspended by Florida
Idaho:
add Brian Wilson, G claimed off waivers from Bloomington 2/5
delete Doug Melvin, G released as emergency backup goalie
Indy:
add Kale Howarth, F signed contract
add Kevin Lynch, F signed contract
add Alex Wideman, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Alex Wideman, F placed on reserve
delete Kale Howarth, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Kevin Lynch, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
Iowa:
add Keltie Jeri-Leon, F acquired from Savannah 2/5
delete Matthew Sop, F recalled by Iowa Wild
delete Dakota Raabe, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Jacksonville:
add Dante Fantauzzi, D signed contract 2/3
Maine:
add James Marooney, D acquired from Adirondack 2/4
Norfolk:
delete Ryan Foss, F playing rights traded to Reading
Orlando:
add Ty Taylor, G signed contract
delete Spencer Kersten, F loaned to Belleville
Reading:
add Joseph Nardi, F signed contract
delete Gianfranco Cassaro, D recalled by Lehigh Valley
delete Grant Hebert, F playing rights traded to Norfolk
Savannah:
add Cameron Buhl, F acquired from Utah 2/4
add Evan Nause, D activated from 3-day injured reserve
add Zach Uens, D activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Nathan Staios, D placed on reserve
delete Andre Anania, D placed on reserve
delete Liam Arnsby, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Tahoe:
add Adam Pitters, F activated from reserve
add Jake Stevens, D acquired from Maine 2/4
delete Isaac Johnson, F placed on reserve
delete Artur Cholach, D recalled by Henderson
Trois-Rivières:
add Brycen Martin, D activated from 14-day injured reserve
add Jakov Novak, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Israel Mianscum, F placed on reserve
delete Mathieu Boislard, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Metis Roelens, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
delete Chris Jandric, D recalled by Laval (p.m.)
Tulsa:
add Ruslan Gazizov, F activated from reserve
add Cade McNelly, D activated from reserve
delete Easton Brodzinski, F placed on reserve
delete Jeremie Biakabutuka, D recalled to San Diego by Anaheim
Utah:
add Lincoln Erne, D acquired from Savannah 2/4
add Dylan Fitze, F activated from reserve
add Luke Manning, F activated from reserve
delete Craig Armstrong, F placed on reserve
delete Lincoln Erne, D placed on reserve
