ECHL Transactions - February 6

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, February 6, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Indy:

Ryan Orgel, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Florida:

delete Gary Haden, F suspended by Florida

Idaho:

add Brian Wilson, G claimed off waivers from Bloomington 2/5

delete Doug Melvin, G released as emergency backup goalie

Indy:

add Kale Howarth, F signed contract

add Kevin Lynch, F signed contract

add Alex Wideman, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Alex Wideman, F placed on reserve

delete Kale Howarth, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Kevin Lynch, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Iowa:

add Keltie Jeri-Leon, F acquired from Savannah 2/5

delete Matthew Sop, F recalled by Iowa Wild

delete Dakota Raabe, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Jacksonville:

add Dante Fantauzzi, D signed contract 2/3

Maine:

add James Marooney, D acquired from Adirondack 2/4

Norfolk:

delete Ryan Foss, F playing rights traded to Reading

Orlando:

add Ty Taylor, G signed contract

delete Spencer Kersten, F loaned to Belleville

Reading:

add Joseph Nardi, F signed contract

delete Gianfranco Cassaro, D recalled by Lehigh Valley

delete Grant Hebert, F playing rights traded to Norfolk

Savannah:

add Cameron Buhl, F acquired from Utah 2/4

add Evan Nause, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Zach Uens, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Nathan Staios, D placed on reserve

delete Andre Anania, D placed on reserve

delete Liam Arnsby, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Tahoe:

add Adam Pitters, F activated from reserve

add Jake Stevens, D acquired from Maine 2/4

delete Isaac Johnson, F placed on reserve

delete Artur Cholach, D recalled by Henderson

Trois-Rivières:

add Brycen Martin, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Jakov Novak, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Israel Mianscum, F placed on reserve

delete Mathieu Boislard, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Metis Roelens, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

delete Chris Jandric, D recalled by Laval (p.m.)

Tulsa:

add Ruslan Gazizov, F activated from reserve

add Cade McNelly, D activated from reserve

delete Easton Brodzinski, F placed on reserve

delete Jeremie Biakabutuka, D recalled to San Diego by Anaheim

Utah:

add Lincoln Erne, D acquired from Savannah 2/4

add Dylan Fitze, F activated from reserve

add Luke Manning, F activated from reserve

delete Craig Armstrong, F placed on reserve

delete Lincoln Erne, D placed on reserve

