Hache Recalled to Barracuda

February 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that defenseman Braden Hache has been recalled to the Barracuda.

Hache, 21, joined the Thunder this past November. A native of Newmarket, Ontario, the 6-foo-4, 210-pound defenseman has been solid on the backend since coming to the Air Capital. He has registered 16 points (2g, 14a) in 33 games and is +9 rating. Hache signed an AHL contract this past June with San Jose.

Last season, he helped guide the Ontario Hockey League's Saginaw Spirit to their first-ever Memorial Cup, which is just the fifth U.S. winner of the 104-year history of the trophy and first since 2008.

In 65 games last season, Hache tallied 22 points (9g, 13a) and carried a +27 rating. Additionally, he recorded seven points (1g, 6a) in 15 playoff games. Hache was also named as the team's captain.

Overall, Hache played five years in the OHL between Kingston, Barrie and Saginaw. He compiled 51 points (15g, 36a) in 217 career junior games. He also earned the OHL Commitment Award (Mickey Renaud Captains Trophy this past season.

Wichita heads to Texas on Friday to start a two-game series against the Allen Americans.

Our next home game is Tuesday, February 11 as we return to INTRUST Bank Arena. Join us for another Ollie's Bargain Outlet Winning Weeknight and get four tickets and a $20 gift card to Ollie's for just $80. Click HERE to purchase today!

Suiteheart Date Night is approaching fast. Take your significant other to a Thunder game and watch the fast-paced action while enjoying Valentine's Day. Click HERE to request a call.

Scout Night is coming fast as well. Come join us for Star Wars Night on Saturday, February 15 and get a special Scout ticket package. This includes a ticket to the game and a special Scout patch. Click HERE to purchase.

Our first-ever Pilates on Ice is coming on Saturday, February 15. Enjoy a pre-game Pilates class on the same ice that the Thunder play later that night. Click HERE to join us in this wonderful experience.

Faith and Family Night is coming on Sunday, February 16. Come watch us host the Tahoe Knight Monsters and meet two members of the cast from the critically acclaimed TV show, The Chosen. Click HERE to bring out your church, youth group or business.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.