Third-Period Comeback Leads to Overtime Win for Rush

February 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush celebrate a goal

(BOISE, Idaho)- The Rapid City Rush rallied from two goals down in the third period and scored in overtime to shock the Idaho Steelheads, 5-4, at Idaho Central Arena on Wednesday.

Just one game after the Rush lost a two-goal lead in Allen, Rapid City returned the favor against the rival Steelheads.

Idaho led 2-0 after the first period. Jack Jeffers and Charles Martin both scored in the second. The Rush trailed by two goals three separate times in the game, yet were never out.

Maurizio Colella and Chaz Smedsrud scored in the third period to erase a 4-2 deficit.

Early in overtime, Blake Bennett took a cross-ice pass from Deni Goure, darted through the slot, made a one-on-one move to create space, and snapped a wrist shot by the left arm of Bryan Thomson for his first game-winning goal of the year.

It is the Rush's third overtime win of the season. Rapid City and Idaho have now played four overtime sessions and seven one-goal games.

Christian Propp made 29 saves on 33 shots in the win, his fifth of the season which leads all Rush goaltenders. The 25-year-old from Milton, Ont. has started five of Rapid City's last six games.

Next game: Friday, February 7 at Idaho. 7:10 p.m. MST puck drop from Idaho Central Arena.

