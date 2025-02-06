Grizzlies Lose 4-2 in Tulsa in Series Opener
February 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
Tulsa, Oklahoma - The Utah Grizzlies got 1 goal and 1 assist performances from Reed Lebster and Andrew Nielsen but the Tulsa Oilers scored three unanswered goals over the last two periods as they defeated Utah 4-2 on a Thursday night at BOK Center.
Lebster scored 3:49 into the contest to give Utah a 1-0 lead. Tulsa's Sean Olson tied it up 11:43 in with his 7th goal of the campaign. Andrew Nielsen gave Utah a 2-1 lead from the right wing. Luke Manning and Lebster picked up the assists. Utah led 2-1 after 20 minutes of play as both teams had 12 shots in the frame.
Tulsa tied it up as Connor Roulette scored unassisted 4:38 into the second period. Tulsa outshot Utah 19 to 9 in the second period and 45 to 29 for the contest. Tulsa leads the league in shots per game with 36.02.
Reid Petryk scored the game winner 8:16 into the third period as Tulsa extended their winning streak to 5 straight. Roulette scored his second of the night and 12th of the season on an odd man rush 11:42 in to complete the scoring.
Utah's penalty kill was a perfect 4 for 4 on the night. The Grizzlies are 14 for 14 on the penalty kill over their last 4 games.
Tulsa's Vyacheslav Buteyets stopped 27 of 29 as his record goes to 12-9-2 on the season. Utah's Vinny Duplessis saved 41 of 45.
Utah's forward line of Reed Lebster (1 goal, 1 assist, +2, 4 shots), Cole Gallant (1 assist, +2) and Luke Manning (1 assist, +1, 2 shots) each played a solid game. Manning returned to the Grizzlies lineup after missing 5 straight games. Dylan Fitze came back after missing 8 straight.
The series continues on Friday night at 6:05 pm. The Grizzlies return to Maverik Center on February 14, 2025 against the Idaho Steelheads. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
3 stars
1. Conner Roulette (Tulsa) - 2 goals, +2, 4 shots.
2. Reid Petryk (Tulsa) - GWG, 5 shots.
3. Sean Olson (Tulsa) - 1 goal, +1, 2 shots.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 6, 2025
- Grizzlies Lose 4-2 in Tulsa in Series Opener - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Report: Oilers Grab Fifth-Straight Win in Battle with Grizzlies - Tulsa Oilers
- ECHL Transactions - February 6 - ECHL
- Stingrays Defenseman Reilly Webb Making an Impact in his First Professional Season - South Carolina Stingrays
- Grizzlies Gameday: February 6, 2025 - Series Opener in Tulsa - Utah Grizzlies
- Uens, Nause Activated off Injured Reserve - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Hache Recalled to Barracuda - Wichita Thunder
- Royals Sign Joe Nardi to SPC; Acquire Ryan Foss & Future Considerations from Norfolk in Exchange for Grant Hebert; Gianfranco Cassaro Recalled by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Solar Bears Sign Goaltender Ty Taylor - Orlando Solar Bears
- Goaltender Brian Wilson Claimed off Waivers - Idaho Steelheads
- Forward Justin Nachbaur Recalled by Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Grizzlies Acquire Lincoln Erne in Trade with Savannah - Utah Grizzlies
- Connor Galloway and Blake Murray Score, But Glads Taken Down 3-2 in Worcester - Atlanta Gladiators
- Swamp Rabbits Shut out Everblades 3-0 - Florida Everblades
- Ryan Fanti Recalled by Syracuse Crunch; Syracuse Signs Spencer Kersten to PTO - Orlando Solar Bears
- Cyclones Blanked by Heartlanders, 2-0 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Steelheads Tie for Fourth and Final Playoff Spot Recording Point in Overtime Loss vs. Rapid City, 5-4 - Idaho Steelheads
- Third-Period Comeback Leads to Overtime Win for Rush - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Utah Grizzlies Stories
- Grizzlies Lose 4-2 in Tulsa in Series Opener
- Grizzlies Gameday: February 6, 2025 - Series Opener in Tulsa
- Grizzlies Acquire Lincoln Erne in Trade with Savannah
- Grizzlies Fall on Monday Night at Maverik Center
- Grizzlies Gameday: February 3, 2025 - Rubber Match of Series at Maverik Center