Grizzlies Lose 4-2 in Tulsa in Series Opener

February 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa, Oklahoma - The Utah Grizzlies got 1 goal and 1 assist performances from Reed Lebster and Andrew Nielsen but the Tulsa Oilers scored three unanswered goals over the last two periods as they defeated Utah 4-2 on a Thursday night at BOK Center.

Lebster scored 3:49 into the contest to give Utah a 1-0 lead. Tulsa's Sean Olson tied it up 11:43 in with his 7th goal of the campaign. Andrew Nielsen gave Utah a 2-1 lead from the right wing. Luke Manning and Lebster picked up the assists. Utah led 2-1 after 20 minutes of play as both teams had 12 shots in the frame.

Tulsa tied it up as Connor Roulette scored unassisted 4:38 into the second period. Tulsa outshot Utah 19 to 9 in the second period and 45 to 29 for the contest. Tulsa leads the league in shots per game with 36.02.

Reid Petryk scored the game winner 8:16 into the third period as Tulsa extended their winning streak to 5 straight. Roulette scored his second of the night and 12th of the season on an odd man rush 11:42 in to complete the scoring.

Utah's penalty kill was a perfect 4 for 4 on the night. The Grizzlies are 14 for 14 on the penalty kill over their last 4 games.

Tulsa's Vyacheslav Buteyets stopped 27 of 29 as his record goes to 12-9-2 on the season. Utah's Vinny Duplessis saved 41 of 45.

Utah's forward line of Reed Lebster (1 goal, 1 assist, +2, 4 shots), Cole Gallant (1 assist, +2) and Luke Manning (1 assist, +1, 2 shots) each played a solid game. Manning returned to the Grizzlies lineup after missing 5 straight games. Dylan Fitze came back after missing 8 straight.

The series continues on Friday night at 6:05 pm. The Grizzlies return to Maverik Center on February 14, 2025 against the Idaho Steelheads. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Conner Roulette (Tulsa) - 2 goals, +2, 4 shots.

2. Reid Petryk (Tulsa) - GWG, 5 shots.

3. Sean Olson (Tulsa) - 1 goal, +1, 2 shots.

