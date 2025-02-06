Uens, Nause Activated off Injured Reserve
February 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today the team has activated defensemen Zach Uens and Evan Nause off injured reserve.
Uens, 23, has missed the last month of the season due to injury, last playing on January 5. He has recorded four points (one goal, three assists) in 32 games with Savannah. Over the last two years, he has won back-to-back Kelly Cup championships with the Florida Everblades.
Nause, 22, has been sidelined since January 26. The Riverview, NB, native has skated in 33 games with the Ghost Pirates in 2024-25, recording 13 points (two goals, 11 assists).
Savannah takes on the Trois-Rivières Lions on Thursday night at Enmarket Arena, with puck drop slated for 7:00 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 6, 2025
- Grizzlies Gameday: February 6, 2025 - Series Opener in Tulsa - Utah Grizzlies
- Uens, Nause Activated off Injured Reserve - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Hache Recalled to Barracuda - Wichita Thunder
- Royals Sign Joe Nardi to SPC; Acquire Ryan Foss & Future Considerations from Norfolk in Exchange for Grant Hebert; Gianfranco Cassaro Recalled by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Solar Bears Sign Goaltender Ty Taylor - Orlando Solar Bears
- Goaltender Brian Wilson Claimed off Waivers - Idaho Steelheads
- Forward Justin Nachbaur Recalled by Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Grizzlies Acquire Lincoln Erne in Trade with Savannah - Utah Grizzlies
- Connor Galloway and Blake Murray Score, But Glads Taken Down 3-2 in Worcester - Atlanta Gladiators
- Swamp Rabbits Shut out Everblades 3-0 - Florida Everblades
- Ryan Fanti Recalled by Syracuse Crunch; Syracuse Signs Spencer Kersten to PTO - Orlando Solar Bears
- Cyclones Blanked by Heartlanders, 2-0 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Steelheads Tie for Fourth and Final Playoff Spot Recording Point in Overtime Loss vs. Rapid City, 5-4 - Idaho Steelheads
- Third-Period Comeback Leads to Overtime Win for Rush - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Savannah Ghost Pirates Stories
- Uens, Nause Activated off Injured Reserve
- Jeri-Leon Traded to Iowa
- Ghost Pirates Drop Sixth Game in a Row
- Cesana Assigned to Savannah
- January 24 Game Postponed, January 25 Game Time Adjusted