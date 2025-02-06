Uens, Nause Activated off Injured Reserve

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today the team has activated defensemen Zach Uens and Evan Nause off injured reserve.

Uens, 23, has missed the last month of the season due to injury, last playing on January 5. He has recorded four points (one goal, three assists) in 32 games with Savannah. Over the last two years, he has won back-to-back Kelly Cup championships with the Florida Everblades.

Nause, 22, has been sidelined since January 26. The Riverview, NB, native has skated in 33 games with the Ghost Pirates in 2024-25, recording 13 points (two goals, 11 assists).

Savannah takes on the Trois-Rivières Lions on Thursday night at Enmarket Arena, with puck drop slated for 7:00 p.m.

