Cyclones Blanked by Heartlanders, 2-0

February 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones fell to the Iowa Heartlanders, 2-0, on Wednesday night at Heritage Bank Center. Despite outshooting Iowa by seven and a major power play, the Cyclones would be denied a goal in tonight's contest.

The Iowa Heartlanders struck first early just a minute and twenty-six seconds in thanks to a goal from forward Matthew Sop. Scoring his 11th goal of the season, Sop solved Cyclones netminder Vyacheslav Peksa with the backhand to put the puck into the net to make it 1-0.

Despite strong attacks from both offenses, neither team was able to find the back of the net for the remainder of the first period. The Heartlanders would hold onto their one goal lead until the third period.

The stalemate continued through the second period with neither team scoring and the Heartlanders still leading 1-0. The Cyclones had many shots on goal during two different power plays including a five minute major, but failed to be successful in both.

Despite outshooting Iowa 13-2 in the second period, the Cyclones would fail to convert and went into the third and final frame down by one.

With 17:29 left in the third period, Heartlanders defenseman Will Zmolek scored his first goal of the season and extended the Iowa lead to 2-0. After an initial save from Peksa, the Russian goaltender could not fully control the rebound and Zmolek punched it in the back of the net.

Despite sporadic pushes, the Cyclones could not solve Kyle McLellan. The Iowa netminder stopped all 25 shots he saw and recorded his second shutout of the season to hand Cincinnati their fifth shutout of the season.

The Cyclones will wrap up their eight game homestand Friday night against the Kansas City Mavericks with a 7:35 p.m. puck drop on Crossbody Bag Giveaway Night. The first 3,000 in attendance at Heritage Bank Center will go home with the giveaway item. All games are streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

