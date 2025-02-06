Forward Justin Nachbaur Recalled by Hershey

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that forward Justin Nachbaur has been recalled by the Hershey Bears.

Nachbaur, 24, is in his fourth season of professional hockey and his first season with the Hershey Bears organization. The 6-4 210 lb forward has skated in 33 of South Carolina's 43 games this season and has tallied 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists). He leads the Stingrays with 128 penalty minutes this season.

The Cross Lake, MB native has recorded a point in four of his last seven games for South Carolina. Nachbaur has skated in 136 ECHL games and eight AHL games in his career. He spent all of last season with the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks, helping them win a regular season title and reach the Kelly Cup Finals for the first time in franchise history.

The Stingrays are back in action against the Orlando Solar Bears this Saturday at 6:05 pm at the North Charleston Coliseum.

