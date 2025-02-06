Connor Galloway and Blake Murray Score, But Glads Taken Down 3-2 in Worcester

February 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester, Ma. - The Atlanta Gladiators (19-22-3-2) were defeated by the Worcester Railers (19-19-2-4) on Wednesday night, by a final score of 3-2, at the DCU Center, in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Ethan Haider got the start in goal for the Gladiators after being returned from the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals on a loan, while Hugo Ollas started in net for the Railers.

At 17:06 of the first period, Railers forward Anthony Callin (12th) struck first with a strategic deflection from an Anthony Hora wrist shot from the blue line. The Railers kept the 1-0 lead going into the first intermission.

At 8:21 of the second, Blake Murray (12th) tied the game for the Gladiators, by firing a wicked wrist shot over the shoulder of Hugo Ollas following a 4-on-2 rush opportunity. Murray's tally was assisted by Easton Armstrong and Jeremy Hanzel.

Early in the final frame, the Railers scored quickly and often to put Atlanta at a deficit. At 3:19, Matt DeMelis (3rd) scored a wraparound goal. He was able to get Gladiators goaltender Ethan Haider out of position, before skating behind the net to sneak the biscuit into the basket, giving the Railers a 2-1 lead.

Less than two minutes later, 27-year-old defender Connor Welsh (6th) knocked the puck in off the post, after having it come to him after a wirst shot from Anthony Callin. Welsh's goal pushed the Railers lead to 3-1.

Inside the final ten minutes of the third, the Gladiators responded, as first-year pro Connor Galloway (2nd) capitalized on a rebound after a Michael Marchessan shot attempt, keeping the game alive for Atlanta.

Despite Galloway's late goal, the Railers held on to win the game with the final score of 3-2.

In his return, Ethan Haider made 31 saves on 34 shots in the loss for the Gladiators, while Hugo Ollas made 21 saves on 23 shots in the win for the Railers.

