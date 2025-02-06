Solar Bears Sign Goaltender Ty Taylor

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Thursday (Feb. 6) the team has signed goaltender Ty Taylor to an ECHL Standard Player Contract (SPC).

Taylor, 25, has appeared in 16 SPHL games this season with the Evansville Thunderbolts, going 6-6-3, with a 2.27 goals against average (GAA) and a .931 save percentage (SV%) and one ECHL game with the Reading Royals. The 6-foot-4, 200-native of Richmond, British Columbia, Canada returns for his second stint of the 2024-25 season and third stop with Orlando in his career.

In 34 SPHL games over two seasons, Taylor has a 12-14-3 record, a 2.49 GAA and .922 SV%. Taylor also spent one season in the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) with the Glascow Clan, appearing in 17 games.

Prior to his professional career, Taylor spent three seasons at University of New Hampshire, where he was teammates with current Solar Bears Ara Nazarian and Ryan Verrier, as well as former Solar Bears Rich Boyd, Eric Esposito, and Kohei Sato. He later spent the 2021-22 season at MacEwan University (USports).

Taylor was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the seventh round, 214 overall, in the 2018 NHL Draft. He was later traded to the Anaheim Ducks and then to the Edmonton Oilers on March 6, 2024.

