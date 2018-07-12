Griffins Re-Sign Goaltender Pat Nagle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Thursday re-signed goaltender Pat Nagle to a one-year contract.

A native of Bloomfield, Mich., Nagle enjoyed the best campaign of his seven-year pro career in 2017-18, his first as a member of the Toledo Walleye, the Griffins' ECHL affiliate. His league-high 37 wins (37-6-4) set a Toledo mark and tied for the third-most in ECHL history, falling just one shy of the record.

Nagle led the Walleye to a Central Division title and the second-best record (50-17-3-2, 105 pts.) in the ECHL last season while placing among the circuit's leaders with 50 goalie games played (1st), three shutouts (T4th), a career-best 0.924 save percentage (5th) and a 2.23 goals against average (6th) that tied his personal-best set the previous season.

Along the way to earning All-ECHL Second Team honors, he participated in his first ECHL All-Star Game and was named the league's Goalie of the Month for both November (7-1-1) and February (8-0-0). In the midst of his landmark season, Nagle posted a 10-game winning streak (Jan. 27-March 2) as part of his franchise-record 17-game point run (15-0-2 from Jan. 24-March 18).

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound netminder capped off three standout seasons (2014-17) with the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets by tallying a 15-3-4 record, a 2.23 GAA and a 0.916 save percentage in 25 appearances during the 2016-17 campaign. If he had played enough minutes to qualify, Nagle would have placed third in the league in GAA and eighth in save percentage that year.

Nagle has appeared in 272 ECHL games since 2011-12 with Florida, Idaho, Fort Wayne and Toledo, amassing a 160-65-28 record, a 2.54 GAA, a 0.914 save percentage and 13 shutouts. As a rookie with Florida, he helped the Everblades capture the Kelly Cup in 2012.

Nagle logged two games with the Griffins in 2014-15 and picked up a win while showing a 0.78 GAA and a 0.971 save percentage. The 30-year-old has competed in seven career AHL games since 2012-13 between Grand Rapids, Syracuse, Rochester and Utica, going 1-4-0 with a 3.23 GAA and a 0.900 save percentage.

Prior to turning pro, Nagle played four seasons at Ferris State University (CCHA) from 2007-11 and ranks among the school's all-time leaders with 45 wins (3rd), a 2.32 GAA (3rd) and a 0.916 save percentage (T2nd). As a senior in 2010-11, he was named a CCHA First-Team All-Star after posting a 2.02 GAA and a 0.923 save percentage.

