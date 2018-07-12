Derek Lalonde Named Assistant Coach with Tampa Bay

DES MOINES, IOWA - The Tampa Bay Lightning announced today the hiring of Derek Lalonde as an assistant coach with the club.

Lalonde spent two seasons with Iowa, where he amassed a 69-58-17-8 record. His 69 wins and .536 winning percentage are the highest totals by a coach in Iowa Wild history. Under his leadership the Wild posted team records for wins, home wins, road wins, fewest losses and total points in a season. Lalonde was hired by Iowa Wild on June 20, 2016, becoming the fourth head coach in team history.

Lalonde's coaching career started at Ferris State University from 2003-06. With Lalonde on the bench, the Bulldogs captured their first and only CCHA Championship and qualified for the NCAA tournament.

From there, Lalonde headed to the University of Denver, where he served as an assistant coach for the Pioneers from 2006-2011. With the Pioneers, he earned two WCHA Championships and four consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances.

Lalonde left Denver to become the head coach for USHL's Green Bay Gamblers, where he was named USHL Coach of the Year in 2012. That season, Lalonde led the Gamblers to its fourth Clark Cup championship.

Lalonde moved from the Gamblers to the Toledo Walleye of the ECHL in 2014, where he spent two seasons with the club. In his two seasons with the Walleye, Lalonde won a division and Eastern Conference title while making the playoffs in both seasons.

