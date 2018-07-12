San Diego Gulls Sign Chris Forney to One-Year Contract

July 12, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed defenseman Chris Forney a to one-year contracts through the 2018-19 AHL season.

Forney, 23 (11/20/94), made his professional debut with San Diego in 2017-18, going scoreless in three games after signing an Amateur Tryout Agreement (ATO) on Mar. 14, 2018. The 6-2, 201-pound defenseman collected 14-35=49 points with a +34 rating and 62 penalty minutes (PIM) in 135 career games in four seasons at the University of Massachusetts Lowell (Hockey East). In his senior season for the River Hawks in 2017-18, Forney recorded 7-13=20 points in 35 games, setting career highs in goals and scoring. A native of Thief River Falls, Minn., Forney helped lead UMass-Lowell to the 2016-17 Hockey East Conference Championship after earning 4-11=15 points, including a goal in the Hockey East Championship Game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 12, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.