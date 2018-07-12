Penguins Sign Cramarossa, Burton, Josephs and Spinozzi

July 12, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release





WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed forwards Joseph Cramarossa, Jarrett Burton and Troy Josephs as well as defenseman Kevin Spinozzi to American Hockey League contracts for the 2018-19 season.

Cramarossa returns to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton after spending the latter half of the 2017-18 campaign with the Penguins. Acquired in a Valentine's Day trade with the Stockton Heat, Cramarossa went on to produce six goals and six assists for 12 points in 28 games as a Penguin. Combined with his stats from the first half of season with Stockton, the Markham, Ontario native earned a career-high 22 points (9G-13A).

Cramarossa, 25, has played 229 career games in the American Hockey League, and he has 26 goals, 27 assists, 53 points and 269 penalty minutes in that time. Cramarossa was originally drafted by the Anaheim Ducks in the third round (65th overall) of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft after playing for the Mississauga St. Michael's Majors in the 2011 Memorial Cup tournament.

Burton also had a strong 2017-18 season with the Penguins, posting AHL career highs in goals (9), assists (10), points (19) and games played (52). The two-way forward has played the entirety of his AHL career with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, previously skating for the Penguins' ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers. In 232 professional games played, Burton has 51 goals and 61 assists for 112 career points.

Josephs spent the majority of last season with the Nailers, and during 43 games in a Nailers uniform, he posted 36 points (16G-20A). The rookie also notched his first career hat trick on Feb. 2, 2018 against the Indy Fuel. Josephs skated in four games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton last season, as well, but did not produce any points in that time.

Originally a seventh round pick (209th overall) by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, Josephs turned pro last season after a four-year career at Clarkson University. The 24-year-old from Whitby, Ontario also won the 2013 Ontario Junior Hockey League championship as a member of the St. Michael's Buzzers.

Spinozzi, 22, was an undrafted free agent who made Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's team out of training camp on a professional tryout agreement. He ultimately signed an AHL contract with the club on Dec. 16, 2017 and posted two assists in 16 games. The rookie defenseman also appeared in 12 games for Wheeling, registering two goals and three assists for five points in that time.

