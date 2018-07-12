Sabres Sign Malone to One-Year Contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has signed forward Sean Malone to a one-year, two-way contract worth $787,500 at the NHL level.

Malone (6'0", 197 lbs., 4/30/1995) made his NHL debut in the last game of 2016-17 before completing his first full professional season in 2017-18. In 73 games for the Rochester Americans (AHL) last season, he recorded 22 points (12+10) and added two assists in three playoff contests. The Buffalo, New York native's 12 goals ranked second among Amerks rookies.

Drafted by the Sabres in the sixth round (159th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Malone recorded 99 points (42+57) in 115 games for Harvard (ECAC) from 20123 to 2017 before turning pro. The forward ranked third on the team with 42 points (18+24) in 36 games during his senior campaign in 2016-17 and was named to the ECAC All-Tournament Team that season.

