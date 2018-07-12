Sound Tigers Agree to Terms with Six Players

July 12, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release





BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, announced today that forwards Josh Holmstrom, Matt Gaudreau and Jeff Kubiak, defensemen Mike Cornell and Tyler Mueller, and goaltender Mitch Gillam, have agreed to terms on AHL contracts.

Holmstrom, 28, collected five points (two goals, three assists) in 28 games with the Sound Tigers last season and also notched two points (one goal, one assist) in seven regular-season games with the team's ECHL affiliate, the Worcester Railers H.C. He added a goal and two assists in three Kelly Cup Playoff contests with the Railers. A native of Colorado Springs, Colo., Holmstrom has 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 108 career AHL games with the Sound Tigers. Prior to turning pro, the 6'0, 181-pound forward played four seasons at the University of Massachusetts-Lowell and registered 74 points (31 goals, 43 assists) in 154 games with the River Hawks.

Gaudreau, 23, ranked sixth on the Railers in scoring last season with 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) and a plus-six rating in 38 games. He also collected one assist in nine games with the Sound Tigers. A native of Carneys Point Township, N.J., Gaudreau played four seasons at Boston College from 2013-17 and recorded 63 points (16 goals, 47 assists) and a plus-25 rating in 119 career contests. He posted career highs in goals (eight), assists (27) and points (35) in 40 games as a senior and ranked second on the Eagles in scoring that season.

Kubiak, 24, played seven games with the Sound Tigers last season and scored his first AHL goal on April 7, 2018 against the Providence Bruins. He spent the majority of his rookie campaign with Worcester and collected 28 points (14 goals, 14 assists) in 59 ECHL games. He finished fourth on the Railers in goals and fifth on the team in points. Prior to turning pro, the 6'3, 212-pound forward played four seasons at Cornell University, recording 61 points (15 goals, 46 assists) and a plus-19 rating in 116 career games with the Big Red. He served as an alternate captain during his senior season.

Cornell, 29, played 12 games with the Sound Tigers last season and an additional 42 games with Worcester, recording 24 points (five goals, 19 assists). The Franklin, Mass. native also ranked second on the Railers with a plus-eight rating and collected 127 penalty minutes. Cornell has played 142 career AHL games with the Sound Tigers, St. John's IceCaps, Charlotte Checkers and Springfield Falcons. He has 50 points (10 goals, 40 assists) and a plus-30 rating in 110 career ECHL games with the Railers and Florida Everblades. The 5'11, 190-pound blue-liner played four seasons at the University of Maine prior to turning pro and served as team captain during his senior campaign in 2012-13. Cornell produced 30 points (six goals, 24 assists) in 130 games with the Black Bears.

Mueller, 24, registered two assists in four games with the Sound Tigers last season after signing an amateur tryout (ATO) with the club on March 13, 2018. He played four seasons at UMass-Lowell and collected 48 points (11 goals, 37 assists) in 154 career games - tied for fourth all-time in school history in games played. Last season, he recorded a career-high 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) in 36 games while serving as the River Hawks captain during his senior year.

Gillam, 25, played a team-high 41 games with the Railers last season, posting a 23-14-2 record and earning ECHL all-star honors during his rookie campaign. He led the club in wins, goals-against-average (2.15), save percentage (.925) and shutouts (5), and helped Worcester qualify for the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs. The 6'0, 180-pound netminder also went 1-1-0 with a 2.88 goals-against-average in three post-season appearances. Gillam, a native of Peterborough, Ont., had a four-year career at Cornell University and posted a 47-28-17 record in 97 career games with the Big Red. He was named to the NCAA All-Ivy League Second Team on two occasions.

Hottest Tickets In Town: 2018-19 Sound Tigers ticket plans are more affordable than ever and offer savings of at least 30% from the box office price - the highest percentage of savings in team history. See the new and improved pricing structures options for FULL SEASON pricing and FLEX PLAN pricing here.

Become a Plan Holder and Win: Each weekday in July, the Sound Tigers will randomly select one ticket holder to win a great prize, which can include anything from merchandise to gift cards to a VIP suite at a Sound Tigers game in 2018-19. Just put down a deposit on any season ticket package (full season, 20-game, 10-game) and you are automatically entered into the daily drawings. Winners will be contacted by a team representative and also listed at SoundTigers.com.

Executive suites and premium seat packages are also available by calling the team's front office at (203) 345-4841. If you are interested in group outings with your friends, family, co-workers, or clients an unforgettable experience at a discounted rate, call the group sales hotline at (203) 345-2300 Ext. 7.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 12, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.