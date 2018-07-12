Comets Sign Reid Gardiner to a One-Year Deal

Utica, N.Y. - Utica Comets General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the team has signed forward Reid Gardiner to a one-year AHL contract.

Gardiner, 22, appeared in 58 games last season with the Wheeling Nailers of the ECHL collecting 57 points (30-27-57). In addition, the 5-11, 193-pound forward skated in 10 games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins tallying three points (1-2-3). The forward began the 2016-17 season with the Penguins, amassing six points (3-3-6) in 23 games.

Prior to turning pro, the Humboldt, Saskatchewan native suited up in 293 games between the Prince Albert Raiders and Kelowna Rockets of the WHL, registering 257 points (124-133-257).

