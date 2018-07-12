Canes Agree to Terms with Greg McKegg

July 12, 2018





RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has agreed to terms with forward Greg McKegg on a one-year, two-way contract. The contract will pay $715,000 at the NHL level or $250,000 at the American Hockey League (AHL) level in 2018-19.

McKegg, 26, posted 23 points (9g, 14a) in 19 games with Charlotte (AHL) last season after being acquired from Pittsburgh in exchange for forward Josh Jooris on Feb. 26, 2018. The St. Thomas, Ont. native added five points (1g, 4a) in eight Calder Cup playoff games with the Checkers. Prior to the trade, McKegg skated in 26 NHL games with the Penguins in 2017-18, registering four points (2g, 2a), and appeared in 28 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL), where he recorded 12 points (5g, 7a).

The 6'0", 191-pound forward has registered 12 points (7g, 6a) in 91 career NHL games with Toronto, Florida, Tampa Bay and Pittsburgh. McKegg has also earned 170 points (76g, 94a) in 291 career AHL games. McKegg was drafted by the Maple Leafs in the third round, 62nd overall, in the 2010 NHL Draft.

