Greg Rallo Named Assistant Coach for Admirals

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced Thursday that Greg Rallo has been hired as an assistant coach for the Milwaukee Admirals.

The move comes after Karl Taylor was named head coach of the Admirals on June 29. Rallo will join Scott Ford as assistants under Taylor.

The 36-year-old native of Gurnee, Ill., recently completed a 12-year professional playing career that included stops in the NHL, AHL, ECHL and the German professional league. He spent last season with the AHL's Texas Stars - where Taylor was an assistant coach - and tallied 11 points (5g-6a) in 29 games.

Rallo competed in 11 NHL games with the Florida Panthers from 2011-13 and scored his first career NHL goal on April 2, 2013, against the Tampa Bay Lightning. In 615 career AHL contests, Rallo compiled 165 goals and 177 assists for 342 points, including a career-high 54 (26g-28a) with Texas in 2010-11. His AHL career featured stints with six different clubs and saw him captain the San Antonio Rampage in 2013-14 and serve as an alternate captain for the Stars in 2015-16. Rallo also won the 2007 Kelly Cup as ECHL champion with the Idaho Steelheads, where he had 31 points (13g-18a) in 37 games.

Prior to his professional career, Rallo played four seasons for Ferris State University in the Central Collegiate Hockey Association from 2002-06, where he had 108 points (46g-62a) in 152 games. He also produced 1.30 points per game in junior hockey as a member of the North American Hockey League's Springfield Jr. Blues from 2000-02.

Rallo and the Admirals will kick off the season in Austin against the Stars on October 6, with the home opener set for October 13 at 6 pm at Panther Arena.

