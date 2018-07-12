Checkers Sign Dennis Robertson to AHL Deal

The Checkers today announced the signing of defenseman Dennis Robertson to a one-year AHL contract.

The 27-year-old has spent at least part of each of his four pro seasons with the Checkers. A sixth-round pick by Toronto in 2011, Robertson has logged 51 points (12g, 39a) and 208 penalty minutes in 227 career AHL games, all with Charlotte save for a 37-game stint with Rockford in the 2015-16 season before he was traded back to the Carolina organization.

Robertson, who recorded nine points (1g, 8a) and 52 penalty minutes in 46 games last season, enters the 2018-19 campaign tied for sixth all time among defensemen in games played with the Checkers.

