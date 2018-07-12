San Diego Gulls Sign Scott Moldenhauer to One-Year Contract

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed defenseman Scott Moldenhauer to a one-year contracts through the 2018-19 AHL season.

Moldenhauer, 24 (5/9/94), completed his senior season at Western Michigan University of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) in 2017-18, collecting 1-9=10 points with 30 PIM in 32 games while serving as the Broncos captain. In four seasons at Western Michigan, the 6-4, 225-pound defenseman earned 7-26=33 points with 101 PIM in 140 games while helping the Broncos to a berth in the 2017 NCAA Tournament. A native of Oak Ridge, N.C., Moldenhauer was a four-time Academic All-NCHC selection and a three-time NCHC Distinguished Scholar.

