Win Cash, IceHogs Prizes at Anything That Floats Race on August 12

July 12, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs today announced they are sponsoring the second annual rubber duck race at this year's "Anything That Floats" event down the Rock River on Sunday, Aug. 12. Rubber Ducks for the race can be purchased at $5 per duck or $20 for five ducks, with proceeds benefitting local charities. The participant whose duck finishes the race first will receive a grand prize of $1,000.

Tickets for duck purchases can be purchased at select locations in Rockford, including the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office, Prairie St. Brewhouse (including Dinner on the Docks) and Owley Oop. Participants have the option of purchasing individual ticket entries into the rubber duck race for $5, or a pack of five ticketed entries for $20.

The race will be held on Aug. 12 at approximately 3 p.m. The rubber ducks will be dropped into the river off Whitman St. Bridge and will float towards the Prairie St. Brewhouse. Cash prizes of $1,000, $500 and $250 will be awarded to the first, second and third-place finishers of the duck race, respectively, and additional prizes for participants will include an IceHogs suite for one game during the 2018-19 hockey season, game-worn memorabilia, an autographed IceHogs stick and several tickets to Hogs home games for the upcoming campaign.

A portion of this year's proceeds will benefit local charities, including Rockford Fourt of July and Holiday Lighting efforts, the Rock River Trail Initiative and the Ski Broncs.

The "Anything that Floats" event, which returns for a third year this summer, will begin along the Rock River near Whitman St. Bridge in downtown Rockford and culminate in front of the Prairie St. Brewhouse.

For additional information or ticket purchases, contact the IceHogs front office at (815) 986-6465 or visit rratfr.com.

