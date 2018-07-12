Rocket Announces Partnership with Laval Police to Benefit Special Olympics Quebec

LAVAL - The Laval Rocket announced today a partnership with the Service de police de Laval (SPL) for the Parcours des hÃ©ros, an event on September 8 at the Centre de la nature de Laval benefitting Special Olympics Quebec. The third edition of this event which emphasizes courage and teamwork will feature Mark Weightman, the vice-president of development and operations at Place Bell, as the official spokesperson.

This sport and family-oriented event created by the SPL aims to contribute to the financing of Special Olympics Quebec and ultimately to enrich the lives of those with an intellectual disability through sport. To announce this partnership, Weightman was accompanied by Laval police chief, Pierre Brochet, and ValÃ©rie Gagnon, a swimmer from Special Olympics Quebec.

"It is a true honour for me to represent Special Olympics Quebec alongside our friends from the Laval police. For many years now, le Parcours des hÃ©ros has been brilliantly highlighting our values of teamwork, inclusion and assistance. This partnership is a natural one for the players and employees of the Rocket given the cause and the values so closely associated with it," said Weightman.

A group of Rocket players will take on the different obstacles at the Centre de la nature de Laval alongside police officers and athletes affected by a disability. Families present at the Parcours des HÃ©ros can take advantage of the many games on site, and meet up with Rocket players and mascot Cosmo, and his new friend Flair, the mascot of the SPL.

"The Laval Rocket are a new organization in the Laval community and the Laval police service is excited to be associated with them. We are extra proud that this partnership has taken the form of a large event organized by our police officers in order to create and maintain a close relationship with our citizens. Our precious partners make all the difference for the success of an event like this one," said Brochet.

The participants in the Parcours des HÃ©ros will be divided into teams of four with an athlete from Special Olympics Quebec. They must successfully navigate through a course with obstacles. This activity is organized in collaboration with the policemen and women of the Law Enforcement Torch Run. The first two editions of this generated more than $50, 000 for the cause.

