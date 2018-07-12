Joly Signs AHL Contract with Colorado Eagles
July 12, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, Colo. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, announced Thursday that forward Michael Joly has been signed to an AHL contract with the Eagles for the 2018-19 season. The 23 year-old scored a league-leading 41 goals and added 26 assists in 52 regular season games with the Eagles during the 2017-18 campaign, earning him a spot on the ECHL's First All-Star Team. He would go on to help lead Colorado to the team's second-straight Kelly Cup Championship, notching 29 points in 24 postseason contests, ultimately being named the 2018 ECHL Kelly Cup Playoff MVP. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound winger also appeared in 19 AHL games with the San Antonio Rampage, collecting three goals and four assists.
Joly compiled a rookie season in 2016-17 that saw him notch 23 goals and 17 assists in just 29 games with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. In addition, the Gatineau, Quebec native also appeared in 28 AHL contests with the Hartford Wolf Pack, collecting six goals and six assists. In four seasons of play at the major-junior level, Joly registered 128 goals and 108 assists in 219 games with Rimouski Oceanic of the QMJHL. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound winger scored 44 goals and added 30 assists in 64 games during the 2013-14 campaign, while scoring 33 goals in his final season with Rimouski.
The 2018-19 regular season home schedule kicks off on Friday, October 5th when the Eagles host the Chicago Wolves. A complete schedule can be found at www.ColoradoEagles.com. Season tickets for the 2018-19 season are on-sale now and can be reserved with a $100 deposit per seat by calling the Eagles ticket office at 970-686-SHOT (7468).
