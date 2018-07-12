Thunderbirds Sign F Harry Zolnierczyk to AHL One-Way Contract

July 12, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced Thursday that they have signed forward Harry Zolnierczyk to a one-way AHL contract.

A native of Toronto, Ont., the 30-year-old Zolnierczyk is entering his eighth full season of professional hockey. Prior to turning pro in 2011, Zolnierczyk captained the Brown University hockey team during the 2010-11 season, where he was teammates with current Thunderbirds winger Bobby Farnham.

In 354 AHL games with the Adirondack Phantoms, Norfolk Admirals, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Bridgeport Sound Tigers, San Diego Gulls, and Milwaukee Admirals, Zolnierczyk has registered 91 goals and 101 assists for 192 points, in addition to 408 penalty minutes.

Last season in Milwaukee, Zolnierczyk reached the 20-goal plateau for the first time in his professional career, tallying 21 goals and 21 assists in 73 games.

In addition, Zolnierczyk also brings 84 games of NHL experience with the Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Islanders, Anaheim Ducks, and Nashville Predators. He has seven goals and six assists to go along with 93 penalty minutes over his NHL career.

Springfield Thunderbirds fans are encouraged to visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com to learn more about 2018-19 Thunderbirds Season Ticket Memberships. Packages include a wide range of benefits, including the lowest prices for the 2019 Lexus AHL All-Star Classic presented by MGM Springfield. For more information or to order now, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 12, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.