Roadrunners Sign Maggio to One-Year Contract

July 12, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the club has signed forward Daniel Maggio to a one-year contract.

The 27-year-old from Windsor, Ontario registered one point and 16 penalty minutes (PIM) in 13 games with Tucson last season. Originally selected in the sixth round (#170 overall) by the New York Rangers in the 2009 NHL Draft, Maggio also registered eight goals and 16 assists for a total of 24 points and 56 penalty minutes (PIM) in 46 games with the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets.

"Adding a veteran like Daniel to our roster is another important step forward for us," Roadrunners General Manager Steve Sullivan said of the signing. "Daniel will not only provide a strong presence on the ice but also within our locker room."

The 6'2" - 192 lbs. right-handed shot brings 173 games of AHL experience, spending time with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, Lake Erie Monsters, San Antonio Rampage and Toronto Marlies prior to his first stint in Tucson.

The third season of Roadrunners hockey begins with an I-8 Border Rivalry Game on Saturday, October 6 with the team's home opener against the San Diego Gulls. For tickets and more information, visit the team's offices at 175 W. Broadway Blvd. in Tucson or call 866-774-6253.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 12, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.