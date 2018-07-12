Roadrunners Sign Maggio to One-Year Contract
July 12, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the club has signed forward Daniel Maggio to a one-year contract.
The 27-year-old from Windsor, Ontario registered one point and 16 penalty minutes (PIM) in 13 games with Tucson last season. Originally selected in the sixth round (#170 overall) by the New York Rangers in the 2009 NHL Draft, Maggio also registered eight goals and 16 assists for a total of 24 points and 56 penalty minutes (PIM) in 46 games with the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets.
"Adding a veteran like Daniel to our roster is another important step forward for us," Roadrunners General Manager Steve Sullivan said of the signing. "Daniel will not only provide a strong presence on the ice but also within our locker room."
The 6'2" - 192 lbs. right-handed shot brings 173 games of AHL experience, spending time with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, Lake Erie Monsters, San Antonio Rampage and Toronto Marlies prior to his first stint in Tucson.
The third season of Roadrunners hockey begins with an I-8 Border Rivalry Game on Saturday, October 6 with the team's home opener against the San Diego Gulls. For tickets and more information, visit the team's offices at 175 W. Broadway Blvd. in Tucson or call 866-774-6253.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 12, 2018
- Coyotes Acquire Hinostroza, Oesterle, Hossa and 2019 Third Round Draft Choice from Chicago - Tucson Roadrunners
- Derek Lalonde Named Assistant Coach with Tampa Bay - Iowa Wild
- Joly Signs AHL Contract with Colorado Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- San Diego Gulls Sign Scott Moldenhauer to One-Year Contract - San Diego Gulls
- San Diego Gulls Sign Chris Forney to One-Year Contract - San Diego Gulls
- Roadrunners' Summer in Swing with Signings, Schedule, Community Project - Tucson Roadrunners
- Penguins Sign Cramarossa, Burton, Josephs and Spinozzi - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Roadrunners Sign Maggio to One-Year Contract - Tucson Roadrunners
- Rocket Announces Partnership with Laval Police to Benefit Special Olympics Quebec - Laval Rocket
- Sabres Sign Malone to One-Year Contract - Rochester Americans
- Sound Tigers Agree to Terms with Six Players - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Greg Rallo Named Assistant Coach for Admirals - Milwaukee Admirals
- Learning the AHL: Development - Belleville Senators
- Canes Agree to Terms with Greg McKegg - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets Sign Reid Gardiner to a One-Year Deal - Utica Comets
- Checkers Sign Dennis Robertson to AHL Deal - Charlotte Checkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tucson Roadrunners Stories
- Coyotes Acquire Hinostroza, Oesterle, Hossa and 2019 Third Round Draft Choice from Chicago
- Roadrunners' Summer in Swing with Signings, Schedule, Community Project
- Roadrunners Sign Maggio to One-Year Contract
- Roadrunners Announce 2018-19 Schedule
- Roadrunners to Open 2018-19 with I-8 Border Rivalry Game