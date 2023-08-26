Gonzales Homers as Indians Fall to I-Cubs, 4-3
August 26, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Nick Gonzales launched his eighth home run of the campaign and Aaron Shackelford scored on a little-league round-tripper off the wall as the Indianapolis Indians fell short of defeating the Iowa Cubs on Saturday night at Victory Field, 4-3.
Indianapolis (58-65, 25-24) erased an early 2-0 deficit, with Gonzales' third-inning solo homer bringing the Indians within one. In the fifth, Shackelford cranked a triple off the top of the right-field wall and came into score on a throwing error by Cubs top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong.
Miguel Andújar began the sixth with a leadoff double and later came around to score on a two-out single by Ryan Vilade, but the lead was short lived. In the top of the seventh, an RBI triple by Chase Strumpf and subsequent single by Crow-Armstrong against John O'Reilly (L, 3-5) gave the I-Cubs (69-53, 26-23) the lead they needed for the win.
Roansy Contreras took the hill for the Indians and fanned six over 5.0 two-run innings. Nick Neidert countered for Iowa and also went five, exiting with the game tied 2-2. Bailey Horn (W, 7-1) surrendered the go-ahead run for Indy before Iowa took back the lead.
After Indianapolis threatened in the eighth with Crow-Armstrong's second error of the game, Michael Rucker (S, 1) stranded a two-out walk in the ninth to close out the contest.
The Indians will look to clinch a series win tomorrow afternoon at 1:35 PM ET at Victory Field. RHP Jared Jones (2-3, 5.91) will take the mound for Indianapolis against RHP Shane Greene (1-0, 2.84).
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 26, 2023
- Saints Strand 12 Runners, Lose 7-3 to Storm Chasers - St. Paul Saints
- Tides Beat Bulls 13-12 - Durham Bulls
- Knights Beat the Redbirds 4-1 Saturday Night - Charlotte Knights
- Bisons Lose in Another Walk-off 8-7 on Saturday in Syracuse - Buffalo Bisons
- Dependable Winans Gets Stripers Back in Win Column - Gwinnett Stripers
- Wings' Comeback Falls Just Short to WooSox - Rochester Red Wings
- Gambrell Tosses 5.2 Shutout Innings in Triple-A Debut, WooSox Beat Red Wings 6-3 - Worcester Red Sox
- Gonzales Homers as Indians Fall to I-Cubs, 4-3 - Indianapolis Indians
- Walkoff Single Completes Tides' 10-Run Comeback - Norfolk Tides
- Iowa Wins Back-And-Forth Battle - Iowa Cubs
- Dependable Winans Gets Stripers Back in Win Column - Gwinnett Stripers
- Koperniak Homers in Redbirds' Loss at Knights, Memphis Splits Doubleheader - Memphis Redbirds
- Sounds' Five-Game Winning Streak Snapped by Gwinnett - Nashville Sounds
- RailRiders Take Double Header - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Darick Hall Goes Deep Twice as IronPigs Swept in Twin Bill by RailRiders - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Offense Quiet in 4-2 Loss - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- 8.26.23 Game Information: Iowa Cubs (69-52, 26-22) vs. Indianapolis Indians (58-64, 25-23) - Indianapolis Indians
- Knights Drop Game One on Saturday, 13-7 - Charlotte Knights
- August 26 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- Redbirds Take Game One of Doubleheader with Four Homers - Memphis Redbirds
- SWB Game Notes - August 26 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 26 vs. Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Gonzales Homers as Indians Fall to I-Cubs, 4-3
- 8.26.23 Game Information: Iowa Cubs (69-52, 26-22) vs. Indianapolis Indians (58-64, 25-23)
- Priester Punches Out Nine as Indians Clip I-Cubs, 2-1
- 8.25.23 Game Information: Iowa Cubs (69-51, 26-21) vs. Indianapolis Indians (57-64, 24-23)
- Max Kranick Returns to the Vic on Rehab Assignment