Gonzales Homers as Indians Fall to I-Cubs, 4-3

August 26, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Nick Gonzales launched his eighth home run of the campaign and Aaron Shackelford scored on a little-league round-tripper off the wall as the Indianapolis Indians fell short of defeating the Iowa Cubs on Saturday night at Victory Field, 4-3.

Indianapolis (58-65, 25-24) erased an early 2-0 deficit, with Gonzales' third-inning solo homer bringing the Indians within one. In the fifth, Shackelford cranked a triple off the top of the right-field wall and came into score on a throwing error by Cubs top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong.

Miguel Andújar began the sixth with a leadoff double and later came around to score on a two-out single by Ryan Vilade, but the lead was short lived. In the top of the seventh, an RBI triple by Chase Strumpf and subsequent single by Crow-Armstrong against John O'Reilly (L, 3-5) gave the I-Cubs (69-53, 26-23) the lead they needed for the win.

Roansy Contreras took the hill for the Indians and fanned six over 5.0 two-run innings. Nick Neidert countered for Iowa and also went five, exiting with the game tied 2-2. Bailey Horn (W, 7-1) surrendered the go-ahead run for Indy before Iowa took back the lead.

After Indianapolis threatened in the eighth with Crow-Armstrong's second error of the game, Michael Rucker (S, 1) stranded a two-out walk in the ninth to close out the contest.

The Indians will look to clinch a series win tomorrow afternoon at 1:35 PM ET at Victory Field. RHP Jared Jones (2-3, 5.91) will take the mound for Indianapolis against RHP Shane Greene (1-0, 2.84).

