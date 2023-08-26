Dependable Winans Gets Stripers Back in Win Column

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Allan Winans provided 5.0 innings of one-run baseball to put himself in line for his ninth win of the season and the Gwinnett Stripers' (56-67) bullpen brought it home with 4.0 scoreless innings to seal a 4-1 victory over the Nashville Sounds (67-56) on Saturday night at Coolray Field.

Decisive Plays: After three scoreless innings, Nashville took a 1-0 lead on an RBI double by Cam Devanney in the fourth. Gwinnett flipped the scoreboard with an RBI single from Jesus Aguilar and an RBI sacrifice fly by Chadwick Tromp in the home half of the fourth. A bases-loaded walk from Joe Dunand gave the Stripers insurance in the fifth at 3-1. Forrest Wall hammered a solo home run (8) in the seventh to make it 4-1. Grant Holmes picked up the save (11) with a scoreless ninth.

Key Contributors: Following the start from Winans (W, 9-3), Kodi Whitley (H, 4), Brian Moran (H, 7), Seth Elledge (H, 3), and Holmes (S, 11) combined for 4.0 scoreless innings, two hits, two walks and four strikeouts for Gwinnett. Wall (3-for-4, double, homer, RBI) finished a triple shy of the cycle. For Nashville, Devanney (1-for-4, double, RBI) drove in the lone run.

Noteworthy: Gwinnett picked up its first win over Nashville since a 4-3 triumph on May 12, ending an 11-game stretch without a victory against the Sounds. Winans has now won his last two Triple-A starts and enters into a tie for second place among International League pitchers with nine wins. With a walk in the fifth inning, Yolmer Sanchez placed himself five behind the Gwinnett single-season record set by Delino DeShields Jr. (76 walks in 109 games) in 2022.

Next Game (Sunday, August 27): Gwinnett vs. Nashville 1:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 12:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. LHP Justus Sheffield (2-5, 7.3 ERA) for the Stripers against RHP Jason Junk (6-8, 4.37 ERA) for the Sounds. It's Sunday Funday at Coolray Field, with Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases (weather permitting).

