Bats Drop Both Games of Saturday's Double-Header

August 26, 2023 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY - Despite a combined total of 13 hits, including a home run by Jhonny Pereda, the Louisville Bats (65-58) dropped both games of a double-header against the Toledo Mud Hens (58-66) on Saturday evening at Slugger Field.

After a large pop-up storm postponed the game scheduled for Friday night, Louisville and Toledo started the first game of a double-header at 5:02 pm E.T. on Saturday evening.

The Mud Hens got off to a quick start, combining several base hits with a three-run homer to gain a comfortable 9-0 lead by the top of the third.

Louisville fought back in the bottom half of the inning, starting with a lead-off walk to Alejo Lopez. Stuart Fairchild followed up with a single and Jason Vosler drove both runners home on an RBI double to make it 9-2.

The Mud Hens strengthened their lead in the top of the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings, bringing the score up to 16-2.

The Bats threatened in the bottom of the seventh when Jhonny Pereda drew a lead-off walk, extending his on-base streak to a season-high 21 games, but the lineup was unable to capitalize. Louisville ultimately dropped the first game of the evening to the Mud Hens with a final score of 16-2.

Returning to the field in their 502 Connect jerseys, the Bats took on Toledo for game two starting at 8:29 pm E.T.

The Mud Hens surged ahead in the first three innings, putting the Bats down 3-0.

Jhonny Pereda remained hot in game two, stretching his on-base streak to 22 games on a solo homer in the bottom of the third. Pereda's 354-foot longball slashed Toledo's lead down to two at 3-1.

Louisville rallied in the bottom of the fourth, chipping away at the Mud Hens' lead. Trey Mancini got the effort going with a lead-off double and later scored on an RBI single by Jose Barrero, pulling the Bats closer, down 3-2.

The Mud Hens strung together a couple of walks and a single to score another in the top of the fifth, pushing their lead to 4-2.

The Bats fought back again in the bottom of the sixth. Drew Mount walked to start the inning and advanced to second on a throwing error by the Mud Hens pitcher. Mount then scored on a triple from Francisco Urbaez to make it 4-3.

Toledo scored again in the top of the sixth, ultimately beating Louisville with a final score of 10-3 for the second game of the evening.

Louisville will play the series finale against Toledo tomorrow, Sunday, August 27 with first pitch set for 1:05 pm E.T. Right-hander Levi Stoudt (3-5, 6.96) will take the hill for the Bats while Toledo has yet to announce its starter.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.