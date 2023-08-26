Redbirds Take Game One of Doubleheader with Four Homers

MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip with a 13-7 win at the Charlotte Knights at Truist Park on Saturday afternoon.

In game one of the split doubleheader, the long ball played a major role for Memphis. For the fifth straight game, right fielder Moises Gomez clubbed a home run to push his season total to 28. One batter later, designated hitter Nick Raposo smacked his second home run of the season to put the Redbirds up 4-0.

In total, Memphis hit four home runs in the win. In the fifth inning, third baseman Irving Lopez hit his first Triple-A home run of the season. In the sixth, left fielder Chase Pinder drilled a grand slam to close out the Redbirds scoring.

Michael McGreevy (8-5) extended his team lead in the win column with 6.0 innings of five-run baseball. The right-handed pitcher allowed 10 hits, struck out seven and did not walk a batter.

Game two of the doubleheader is slated for 6:04 p.m. CDT.

The Redbirds (61-63) return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, August 29 to begin a six-game homestand at 6:45p.m. CDT against the Gwinnett Stripers.

