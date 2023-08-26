SWB Game Notes - August 26

August 26, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Lehigh Valley IronPigs (65-56, 29-19) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (60-61, 26-21)

Game 122 & 123 | Home Game 65 & 66 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Saturday, August 26, 2023 | First Pitch 3:35 PM G1

Game 1: RHP Shaun Anderson (2-1, 4.32) vs RHP Will Warren (5-4, 4.85)

Game 2: RHP Griff McGarry (0-1, 50.63) vs RHP Randy Vasquez (3-8, 4.76)

DRAW MORE FOR FREE- In the first four games of the series, the RailRiders have walked more times than they have struck out. The offense has taken 23 free passes to just 22 strikeouts. Both Franchy Cordero and Estevan Florial have had four each.

POST SEASON PROMISE- The RailRiders are now just 2.5 games back from first place in the International League. They sit tied for sixth place along with Buffalo and Jacksonville in the second half. Lehigh Valley and Worcester continue to hold the top spot, but SWB has done a great job making up ground these past two weeks.

IRONRAIL UP FOR GRABS - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Lehigh Valley compete each season for the IronRail trophy going for the most wins against each other in the entire season. The RailRiders were winners in 2021 but the Iron Pigs stormed back to take the trophy last year with a 12-8 record against their opponenets. SWB leads 2023 with 12 wins to LHV's 9 securing at least a split. But when the teams tie in victories, the previous year's opponent gets to keep the prized possession.

WILD WALK OFFS- The RailRiders have walked off the Iron Pigs three times this season, including twice this week. On June 4 at Coca Cola Park, Darick Hall scored on an error allowing Lehigh Valley to have the advantage. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has taken the next three. On July 7, Wilmer Difo launched a two-run homer in the tenth inning. On Wednesday, Carlos Narvaez laced a base hit up the middle to score Austin Wells in the eighth inning of game one of the doubleheader. Last night, Franchy Cordero shot a ball into right with the bases loaded to plate Estevan Florial. The RailRiders have totalled eleven walk off wins this season and just four bottom half losses.

DOUBLE DOUBLE - The RailRiders and Iron Pigs are set to play their second doubleheader of the week and their third of the season. The teams have split the first two, one at home and one on the road, each with two wins and two losses. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has a 5-7 record in dobuleheader contests.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN - The RailRiders three August birthdays on the calendar. Josh Maciejewski turned 28 years old on August 14th. On the very next day, reliever Michael Gomez celebrates his 27th birthday. His teammate Zach Greene will as well on August 25th.

LEADING THE CHARGE - The RailRiders have had nine different first basemen this season, with Jake Lamb being the latest. Andres Chaparro leads the way with Billy McKinney following shortly thereafter. Catchers Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez have turned into regulars in the corner. Mickey Gasper, Jake Bauers, Franchy Cordero and Max Burt have defended there as well.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospects, catcher, Austin Wells (#8 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) and outfielder Jasson Dominguez (#2) in his first Triple-A season. Will Warren (#10), Randy Vasquez (#14), Clayton Beeter (#16), and Edgar Barclay (#28) are all essential parts of the starting rotation for the majority of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's season.

International League Stories from August 26, 2023

