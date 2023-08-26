Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 26 vs. Worcester

August 26, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Worcester Red Sox (29-19, 68-55) vs. Rochester Red Wings (22-26, 56-65)

Saturday - 6:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Grant Gambrell (NR) vs. RHP Jackson Rutledge (2-2, 4.65)

WEEKEND WARRIORS: The Rochester Red Wings used a four-run fourth inning to beat Worcester last night, 6-4, tying the series at two games apiece...C BRADY LINDSLY launched his first Triple-A home run, while DH MATT ADAMShit his 15th long ball of the season to propel a Wings offense that picked up 11 hits...RHP TOMMY ROMEROretired the first eight batters he faced on the way to his fifth win of the season in relief of RHP CORY ABBOTT, who made his first start with Rochester since 6/1...RHP GERSON MORENOsecured his team-leading ninth save in what was his 50th appearance of the season, which is tied for most in the International League...Rochester sends RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGEto the mound in search of their second-straight win against WooSox RHP Grant Gambrell, who is making his Triple-A debut.

BRADY BOMB: C BRADY LINDSLYlaunched his first Triple-A homer last night, a day after he logged his first Triple-A hit, going 1-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored...that was the Texans 11th homer of his career in 152 games, spanning across three seasons, and first since 7/21 with Double-A Harrisburg...

Lindsly's home run was the Red Wings' 121st long ball of the season in their 121st game...Rochester is outpacing the 2022 offense by 14 homers (108).

The Wings have now seen back-to-back nights of first Triple-A homers being logged after JACOB YOUNGlaunched his last night.

SAVED BY THE BELL MORENO: RHP GERSON MORENOlogged his team-leading ninth save of the season yesterday, allowing one earned on three hits through an inning pitched...he is now the fourth Wing in the last 12 seasons since 2011 to appear in 50 games in a season, joining Alberto Baldonado (56 in 2022), Edward Mujica (51 in 2016) and Kyle Waldrop (56 in 2011).

OK, THAT'S HISTORIC: After scoring in the second inning last night, the Wings have now scored a run in 114 straight games dating back to 4/8-G2 in Syracuse...this marks the longest streak in the International League this season, 52 games ahead of second place (JAX, 72)...no International League team has scored a run in 100-straight games since at least 2005, and no Red Wings team has done so since at least 1997....

Rochester has been shut out just twice this season (4/4, 4/8-G2), which would be the fewest in a single season for a Red Wings team since at least 1985, with the next-closest being four in 1993.

KING L(O)UIS VIII: 2B LUIS GARCÍApicked up his fourth multi-hit game since being optioned on 8/3 in last night's contest, going 2-for-4...dating back to the beginning of the 2021 season, García is hitting .390 (32-for-82) with nine home runs and 24 RBI through 19 games against Worcester...

This is García's first multi-hit game against the WooSox at Innovative Field since he went 4-for-5 against Worcester on 6/24/2021.

ADAM BOMB: DH MATT ADAMSconnected on his 15th homer of the season yesterday, a three-run shot that traveled 409 feet to right-center field that came off the bat at 106.7 MPH...the lefty went 1-for-4 with three RBI and a run scored in the contest...Adams' 15 home runs this season is second-most on the team behind TRAVIS BLANKENHORN (22), with five of those homers traveling at least 400 feet...

Adams has notched at least 15 home runs in 11 of his 14 professional seasons (MLB & MiLB).

COMMANDER CODY: CF CODY WILSON recorded his first multi-hit game since 8/9 last night, going 2-for-4, and scoring one run...the Sunshine State native is 13-for-34 (.382) off of southpaws this season, which is a career-best after logging a combined .178 (36-for-202) batting average vs. LHP over his previous six seasons (since 2018).

CARRY THE 1'S: After the 6-5 win last night while out-hitting Worcester 11-10, the Wings now post a 22-17 record in one-run games, and a 41-8 record when out-hitting their opponent...

The Wings' 11 hits mark their 48th game with double digit hits, compared to their 73 games with 9 or fewer hits...Worcester, who has collected 15 fewer hits than Rochester this season (1,019 hits, 2nd fewest in IL), has logged 41 games of recording 10 or more hits and 82 with nine or fewer.

THE MAGIC NUMBER: After the win last night, the Wings improved to 50-22 when scoring four-plus runs.

