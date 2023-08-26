Koperniak Homers in Redbirds' Loss at Knights, Memphis Splits Doubleheader
August 26, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip with a 4-1 loss at the Charlotte Knights at Truist Park on Saturday night.
The lone Redbirds run came in on a solo home run from centerfielder Matt Koperniak. The right-handed hitter clubbed his 10th home run of the season to tie the game at 1-1. On the night, Memphis recorded five hits.
Connor Thomas (4-4) allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits in 4.0 innings of work. The left-handed pitcher struck out one and did not walk a batter. Two of his runs allowed scored in the fifth inning.
The Redbirds will take on the Knights in the finale of the six-game series at 12:05 p.m. CDT Sunday afternoon.
The Redbirds (61-64) return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, August 29 to begin a six-game homestand at 6:45p.m. CDT against the Gwinnett Stripers.
