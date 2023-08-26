Koperniak Homers in Redbirds' Loss at Knights, Memphis Splits Doubleheader

August 26, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip with a 4-1 loss at the Charlotte Knights at Truist Park on Saturday night.

The lone Redbirds run came in on a solo home run from centerfielder Matt Koperniak. The right-handed hitter clubbed his 10th home run of the season to tie the game at 1-1. On the night, Memphis recorded five hits.

Connor Thomas (4-4) allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits in 4.0 innings of work. The left-handed pitcher struck out one and did not walk a batter. Two of his runs allowed scored in the fifth inning.

The Redbirds will take on the Knights in the finale of the six-game series at 12:05 p.m. CDT Sunday afternoon.

The Redbirds (61-64) return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, August 29 to begin a six-game homestand at 6:45p.m. CDT against the Gwinnett Stripers.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.