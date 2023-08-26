Iowa Wins Back-And-Forth Battle

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Iowa Cubs (70-52) got back in the win column on Saturday night against the Indianapolis Indians (58-65) at Victory Field.

The I-Cubs were first on the board as Alexander Canario scored on a Bryce Windham single in the top of the second. The lead was quickly extended to 2-0 as Matt Mervis launched a home run 414 feet in the third.

The Indians answered back with a solo home run of their own from Nick Gonzalez the very same inning. They tied things up after Aaron Shackelford tripled and scored on an outfield throwing error from Pete Crow-Armstrong.

Indianapolis took their first lead of the night in the sixth with a Ryan Vilade single to bring the score to 3-2. Chase Strumpf ripped a triple to score Luis Vázquez which knotted things up at three in the seventh.

Pete Crow-Armstrong gave Iowa the lead in the very next at-bat with a single that scored Strumpf. It was the winning run for Iowa as they secured the 4-3 victory.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Three I-Cubs recorded a multi-hit game, Pete Crow-Armstrong Alexander Canario and Luis Vázquez each had two hits.

- Bailey Horn earned his seventh win of the season, tying Caleb Kilian's team-high total.

- Matt Mervis hit his 18th home run of the season tonight, he ranks third on the team behind only Jake Slaughter (21) and Yonathan Perlaza (19).

Iowa and Indianapolis will close out their six-game series tomorrow, with first pitch from Victory Field scheduled for 12:35 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream them for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

