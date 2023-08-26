Offense Quiet in 4-2 Loss

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp offense was held in check on Saturday in a 4-2 loss to the Columbus Clippers at Huntington Park.

The Clippers (56-66, 23-25) opened up the scoring in the third inning. Micah Pries led off the inning with a home run off Jumbo Shrimp (59-65, 27-23) starter Enmanuel De Jesus. Brayan Rocchio followed with a single before scoring on Jose Tena's triple. Kyle Manzardo kept things moving with an RBI single to make it 3-0.

In the fifth, Rocchio doubled with one out. A Tena single coupled with an error widened the gap to 4-0.

Jacksonville mustered only one hit through the first five innings against Columbus starter Cal Quantrill (1-2). The Jumbo Shrimp stranded the bases loaded in the sixth, and finally broke through in the eighth. Charles Leblanc walked to lead off the frame. Two batters later, Troy Johnston, who had earlier extended his on-base streak to 27 games - the longest for a Jumbo Shrimp since Justin Twine's 27-game on-base streak in 2018 - singled. After a fielder's choice, Austin Allen doubled in both runners to halve the lead at 4-2.

The Jumbo Shrimp were able to get the tying run to the plate in the ninth, but Luis Oviedo picked up his first save.

After De Jesus went 7.0 solid innings, José Castillo struck out the side in the eighth for the Jumbo Shrimp.

Jacksonville bids for a series split in Sunday's 4:05 p.m. first pitch. LHP Ryan Weathers (1-0, 2.25 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Clippers LHP Joey Cantillo (4-2, 4.24 ERA). Coverage begins at 3:50 p.m. on ESPN 690 and www.ESPN690.com.

