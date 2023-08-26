Hens Sweep Bats in Saturday Night Doubleheader

August 26, 2023 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release







LOUISVILLE, Ken. - The Toledo Mud Hens swept the doubleheader against the Louisville Bats on Saturday night at Louisville Slugger Field.

GAME 1:

In game one, the Mud Hens defeated the Bats 16-2 in seven innings.

The pitching match-up consisted of Sawyer Gipson-Long for the Mud Hens and Connor Phillips for the Bats.

Wenceel Perez would hit a leadoff double to get the game underway. Perez would advance to third on a flyout by Justyn-Henry Malloy. Perez would be stranded at third after Colt Keith popped out and Tyler Nevin flied out to end the inning.

Alejo Lopez ambushed Gipson-Long with a leadoff double on the first pitch. Stuart Fairchild would strikeout and Trey Mancini would lineout to get Gipson-Long's first two outs. Jason Vosler would work a two-out walk to put a second runner on the bases. Gipson-Long would get Matt Reynolds to flyout to end the inning.

Nick Maton would greet Phillips with a leadoff double. Andre Lipcius singled and Eddys Leonard drew a walk to load the bases with no outs. Ryan Kreidler put the Mud Hens on the board with a two-run single, making it 2-0 Mud Hens. Phillips would get Dillon Dingler to flyout for the first out, and the last out he'd get. Perez clubbed a RBI double, his second of the game. Malloy would smack a RBI single to make it 4-0 Mud Hens and chasing Phillips from the game. Kevin Herget would enter with two runners on and one out. Herget was greeted with a three-run home run by Keith, making it 7-0 Mud Hens. Nevin would then triple and subsequently score on a RBI single by Maton, his second hit of the inning. Herget would finally end the inning by getting Lipcius to lineout and Leonard to ground into a fielder's choice force out to end the inning. That would close the book on both Phillips and Herget. Phillips would take the loss after 1.1 innings pitched, allowing six runs on six hits and one walk, falling to 1-3 on the season. Herget would finish with 0.2 inning pitched, allowing two runs on three hits (one home run).

Gipson-Long would make quick work of the Bats in the second inning. Both Drew Mount and Jose Barrero grounded out and Jhonny Pereda struck out to end the inning.

Evan Kravetz would enter to pitch the third inning for the Bats. Kreidler would groundout for the first out. A walk by Dingler and back-to-back singles by Perez and Malloy would load the bases for Keith. Keith would smack a RBI single, making it 9-0. Kravetz would escape the jam by getting Nevin to ground into an inning-ending double play.

Gipson-Long would return to pitch the third inning. Eric Yang flied out for the first out. A walk to Lopez and a single by Fairchild put Gipson-Long in trouble. A lineout by Mancini would garner the second out. Vosler would club a two-run double to cut into the Mud Hens' lead, making it 9-2. Gipson-Long would strikeout Reynolds to end the inning.

Kravetz would return for the fourth inning. Kravetz would get the first two outs quickly, striking out Maton and getting Lipcius to flyout. Back-to-back singles by Leonard and Kreidler would chase Kravetz from the game in favor of Ryan Nutof. Nutof would get Dingler to groundout to end the inning. That would close the book on Kravetz after 1.2 innings pitched, allowing one run on five hits, one walk and one strikeout.

Gipson-Long would need just seven pitches to retire the Bats in the fourth inning. Mount would groundout to begin the inning, followed by a Barrero flyout and a Pereda groundout.

Nutof would return to begin the fifth inning for the Bats. Jacob Hurtubise would enter defensively to replace the rehabbing Fairchild. Perez would begin the inning with a leadoff walk. Malloy would strikeout for the first out. Keith would double to put two runners in scoring position. Perez would scramble home on a wild pitch, making it 10-2 Mud Hens. Back-to-back walks to Nevin and Maton would load the bases. Lipcius would draw a walk and Leonard would get hit by a pitch, each scoring a run, moving the lead to 12-2 Mud Hens. That would chase Nutof from the game. Casey Legumina would enter to finish the inning. Kreidler would hit a sacrifice fly, extending the lead to 13-2 before Dingler would strikeout to end the inning. That would close the book on Nutof after 0.2 inning pitched, allowing four runs on one hit, four walks and one strikeout.

Gipson-Long would remain in the game for the fifth inning for the Mud Hens. Yang struck out and Lopez flied out to begin the inning. Hurtubise would hit a two-out single in his first at-bat, but would be stranded as Mancini struck out to end the inning. That would end the night for Gipson-Long, who claimed the win after pitching 5.0 innings, allowing two runs on four hits, two walks and five strikeouts. Gipson-Long is now 2-2 on the season.

Legumina would return to pitch the sixth inning for the Bats. Perez would wallop a leadoff home run, making it 14-2 Mud Hens. Malloy would double and Keith would walk as the Mud Hens looked to put up another crooked number. Nevin would ground into a double play and Maton would strikeout to end the inning. That would end Legumina's outing after 1.2 innings pitched, allowing one run on two hits (one home run), one walk and two strikeouts.

Mason Englert would enter to pitch the sixth inning for the Mud Hens. Vosler would strikeout for the first out. Reynolds would reach on a one-out single. Englert would strikeout Mount and get Barrero to ground into a force out to end the inning. Englert would finish after pitching 1.0 inning, allowing one hit and striking out two batters.

Francisco Urbaez would enter to finish it out for the Bats. The infielder would walk Lipcius to begin the inning. Leonard would draw a walk and Kreidler would single to load the bases. Dingler flied out for the first out. Perez would draw a bases loaded walk to score a run. Another run would come home on a force out by Justyn-Henry Malloy, making it 16-2 Mud Hens. Keith would popout to end the inning. Urbaez would finish with 1.0 inning pitched, allowing two runs on one hit and three walks.

Rony Garcia would enter to finish it out for the Mud Hens. Pereda would draw a leadoff walk to begin the inning. Yang would flyout and Lopez would strikeout to put the Hens one out from victory. Hurtubise would get hit by a pitch, but Garcia would bounce back and get Mancini to popout to end the game, sealing a 16-2 Mud Hens win. Garcia would finish with 1.0 inning pitched, walking one and striking out one batter.

NOTABLES:

Wenceel Perez: 4-4, HR, 3 RBI, 2 2B, 3 R, 2 BB

Colt Keith: 3-5, HR, 4 RBI, 2B, 2 R, BB

Justyn-Henry Malloy: 3-6, 2 RBI, 2B, R, K

Ryan Kreidler: 3-4, 3 RBI, R

Nick Maton: 2-4, RBI, 2B, 2 R, BB, K

Sawyer Gipson-Long: W, 5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

GAME 2:

In game two, the Mud Hens defeated the Bats 10-3 in seven innings.

The pitching matchup in game two consisted of Zach Logue for the Mud Hens and Randy Wynne for the Bats.

Wynne would get Wenceel Perez to lineout and Justyn-Henry Malloy to flyout to begin the game. Colt Keith would draw a two-out walk, but Tyler Nevin would ground into a force out to end the inning.

Alejo Lopez would popout to begin the game for the Bats offensively. Jacob Hurtubise would single, but would be erased as Trey Mancini hit into an inning-ending double play.

Wynne would begin the second inning with groundouts by Nick Maton and Andre Lipcius. Eddys Leonard would absolutely launch a two-out solo home run to put the Mud Hens ahead 1-0. Wynne would end the inning after a ten-pitch at-bat by Michael Papierski ended in a groundout.

Logue would retire the Bats in order on just nine pitches in the second inning, getting Jason Vosler to strikeout, Jose Barrero to groundout and Drew Mount to flyout to end the inning.

Donny Sands would lineout to begin the third inning. Perez would walk and subsequently score on a two-run home run by Malloy, making it 3-0 Mud Hens. That would chase Wynne from the game after pitching 2.1 innings, allowing three runs on two hits (two home runs) and two walks. Wynne would take the loss, falling to 3-4 on the season. Ricky Karcher would enter to finish the inning. Karcher would get Keith to flyout for the second out. Nevin got hit by a pitch and moved up to second on a balk before Maton popped out to end the inning.

Logue would get greeted with a leadoff solo home run by Jhonny Pereda in the third inning, making it 3-1 Mud Hens. Logue would then get both Chuckie Robinson and Francisco Urbaez to groundout for the first two outs. Lopez would walk before Hurtubise would lineout to end the inning.

Karcher would return to pitch the fourth inning for the Bats. Lipcius would draw a leadoff walk, but would be erased on a double play by Leonard, before Papierski would strikeout to end the inning. That would close the book on Karcher after 1.2 innings pitched, walking one and striking out one batter.

Mancini would smoke a leadoff double to get the Bats going in the fourth inning. Vosler would strikeout for the first out. Barrero would bring the Bats within one with a RBI single. Mount would single to put a second runner on the bases for Louisville. Pereda would then popout for the second out. Robinson would leg out an infield hit to load the bases, chasing Logue from the game. That would bring Blair Calvo into the game for the Mud Hens. Calvo would get Urbaez to groundout to end the inning and escape the jam. Logue's book would close after 3.2 innings pitched, allowing two runs on six hits (one home run), one walk and two strikeouts.

Tony Santillan would enter to pitch the fifth inning for the Bats. Sands would groundout to begin the inning. Perez would draw a walk to get the Hens rolling. Malloy would strikeout for the second out. Keith would walk and Nevin would hit a RBI single, extending the lead to 4-2 Mud Hens. That would chase Santillan in favor of Chasen Shreve. Shreve would strikeout Maton to end the inning. That would close the book on both Santillan and Shreve. Santillan finished with 0.2 inning pitched, allowing one run on one hit, two walks and one strikeout. Shreve would finish with 0.1 inning pitched and one strikeout.

Calvo would return to pitch the fifth inning for the Mud Hens. Lopez would strikeout for the first out. Hurtubise would walk and Mancini would single to put the go-ahead run at the plate. Calvo would escape the jam by striking out both Vosler and Barrero to end the inning. That would close the book on Calvo after 1.1 innings pitched, allowing one hit and one walk with three strikeouts. Calvo would claim the win, moving to 2-3 on the season.

Tejay Antone would enter to pitch the sixth inning for the Bats. Lipcius would hit a leadoff single to get things started. Leonard would ground into a force out, erasing Lipcius. Papierski would strikeout for the second out. Sands would ground into a force out, erasing Leonard to end the inning. Antone would finish with 1.0 inning, allowing one hit with one strikeout.

Braden Bristo would enter to pitch the sixth inning for the Mud Hens. Mount would draw a leadoff walk to get things rolling. Pereda would strikeout for the first out. Mount would move up to second on a pickoff error by Bristo. Robinson would strikeout for the second out. Urbaez would club a RBI triple, making It 4-3 Mud Hens. Bristo would get Lopez to groundout to end the inning. That would end Bristo's night after 1.0 inning pitched, allowing one run on one hit, one walk and two strikeouts. Bristo would collect his third hold of the season.

Alan Busenitz would enter to pitch the seventh inning for the Bats. Perez would groundout and Malloy would strikeout for the first two outs. Then it would spiral out of control. Keith singled and Nevin doubled. Maton would drive in both with a two-run double, 6-3 Mud Hens. Lipcius walked, followed by a Leonard RBI ground-rule double, 7-3 Mud Hens. Papierski hit a two-run single, driving in both and making it 9-3 Mud Hens. Sands followed with his own RBI double, making it 10-3. Busenitz would be chased from the game. Jason Vosler would become the second position player to pitch on the day for the Bats, one in each game. Vosler would move on a double switch, sending Miguel Hernandez to third base and removing Mancini from the game. Vosler would get Perez to lineout to end the inning.

Aneurys Zabala would enter to finish it out for the Mud Hens in the seventh inning. Zabala would mow through the Bats. Hurtubise went down swinging, Hernandez struck out looking and Vosler struck out swinging to end the doubleheader in a Mud Hens 10-3 win.

NOTABLES:

Eddys Leonard: 2-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2B, 2 R

Tyler Nevin: 2-3, RBI, 2B, R

Justyn-Henry Malloy: 1-4, HR, 2 RBI, R, 2 K

Nick Maton: 1-4, 2 RBI, 2B, R, K

Michael Papierski: 1-4, 2 RBI, R, 2 K

Donny Sands: 1-4, RBI, 2B

Blair Calvo: W, 1.1 IP, H, BB, 3 K

Braden Bristo: HLD, 1.0 IP, H, R, ER, BB, 2 K

Aneurys Zabala: 1.0 IP, 3 K

The Mud Hens remain in Louisville for the season series finale with the Bats, tomorrow, Sunday August 26th with first pitch coming at 1:05 pm ET. The Mud Hens have claimed the season series officially, and look to claim another series victory tomorrow.

