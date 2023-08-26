Knights Drop Game One on Saturday, 13-7

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Center fielder Tyler Neslony and first baseman Xavier Fernández both remained red hot at the plate, but the Charlotte Knights dropped the first game of Saturday's day/night doubleheader against the Memphis Redbirds by a score of 13-7 at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. The two teams will play the second game at 7:04 p.m. on Saturday night.

Neslony had another solid day for the Knights as he launched a three-run home run in the bottom of the third inning. The home run was his third over his last three games. The 29-year-old outfielder finished the game 1-for-3 with the home run and three RBI. He now has four home runs this season with the Knights.

The Knights added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning thanks to RBI singles from Nate Mondou and Erik González.

In the seventh, Fernández, who extended his hit streak to 10-straight games earlier in the day, launched a 425-foot home run. His two-run shot pulled the Knights a little closer at the end of the game. He went 2-for-4 with the home run, his third of the season.

LHP Garrett Davila (2-9, 7.01) started the game for Charlotte and was charged with the loss. He gave up seven runs on nine hits over four innings pitched.

In all, the Redbirds tallied 13 runs on 13 hits. The Redbirds also hit four home runs. Memphis right fielder Moises Gomez hit his 28th home run of the season. The home run was his also fifth at Truist Field this year.

Saturday's loss in game one evened up the series at 2-2. The loss snapped Charlotte's two-game winning streak.

The Knights will continue the six-game homestand on Saturday night against the Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals). Long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco and Dick Cooke will have the call for all of the action. First pitch for game two is set for 7:04 p.m. from Truist Field.

