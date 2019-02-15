Goaltender Evan Cormier Recalled from Loan to Thunder

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced this afternoon that goaltender Evan Cormier has been recalled from his loan to the Thunder from the AHL's Binghamton Devils.

Cormier, 21, appeared in five games for the Thunder, finishing with a 1-4-0 record to pair with a 3.89 goals-against average and .871 save percentage. He recorded his first win in an Adirondack sweater in Friday night's 3-1 win over the Florida Everblades in Estero, FL.

Prior to his time in Adirondack, Cormier had an impressive run through two stops this year. The Bowmanville, ON native started the 2018-2019 season in college at the University of Guelph in Ontario. With the Gryphons, Cormier appeared in 13 games, collecting a 6-7-0 record to go along with a 2.27 GAA and .926 save percentage.

After leaving school and taking his game to the American Hockey League, Cormier's numbers steadily progressed. The 2016 4th Round pick of the New Jersey Devils compiled a 4-1-0 record in six games with Binghamton with a 2.09 GAA and .933 save percentage.

Before this season, Cormier played five years of junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League split between the North Bay Battalion and Saginaw Spirit. His best season came during the 2017-2018 campaign when he split 48 decisions with a 24-24-0 record, a 3.18 GAA and .900 save percentage.

The Thunder are back in action for a trio of games this weekend starting this evening in Fort Wayne against the Komets. Adirondack will then travel to Kalamazoo for a Saturday night matchup with the Wings before finishing its weekend set with a Sunday matinee game in Cincinnati. For the latest Thunder news, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @ECHLThunder.

