Mavs Earn a Road Point But Lose to Utah in OT, 4-3

February 15, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated in overtime by the Utah Grizzlies by a final score of 4-3. Gage Ausmus scored the game winner for Utah with 31 seconds left in the overtime period. Despite the loss, the Mavericks still gained a point in the standings and still maintain the fourth and final playoff spot in the ECHL's Mountain Division. The Mavericks and Grizzlies faceoff again Saturday night in West Valley City at 8:05 p.m. Central Time.

The Mavericks and Grizzlies spent most of the first period without much incident until Jared VanWormer found the back of the net on the power play with four seconds left in the opening period. Rocco Carzo and Corey Durocher assisted on the goal and the Mavericks ended the period up 1-0.

The Grizzlies drew even on a goal from Turner Ottenbreit. Chad Dickinson assisted on the goal. The Mavericks reclaimed the lead late in the second period on a goal from Nate Widman. Jordan Klimek assisted on the goal. The lead didn't last long as the Grizzlies responded with a goal from Grayson Downing. Taylor Richart and Dickinson picked up assists on the game tying goal.

The Mavericks regained the lead in the final period on a goal from Greg Betzold with 11:06 left in regulation. Riley Sweeney assisted on the goal. The Grizzlies tied the game on a goal from Ryan Walters with 8:02 left in regulation. Jake Marchment and Downing assisted on the final goal in regulation. Regulation ended in a 3-3 tie and headed to overtime.

The Grizzlies won the game on a goal from Gage Ausmus with 31 seconds left in the overtime period. Mike Economos and Teigan Zahn assisted on the game winner.

Mavericks goaltender Mason McDonald ended the night with 35 saves on 39 shots, as the Mavericks were outshot by Utah 39-25.

The Mavericks and Grizzlies face off tomorrow night at 8:05 p.m. Central Time and again on Monday afternoon at 2:05 p.m. Central Time before returning home next Wednesday to face the Toledo Walleye. Faceoff against Toledo is 7:05 p.m. at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. For more information, please visit kcmavericks.com.

