Mavs Earn a Road Point But Lose to Utah in OT, 4-3
February 15, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated in overtime by the Utah Grizzlies by a final score of 4-3. Gage Ausmus scored the game winner for Utah with 31 seconds left in the overtime period. Despite the loss, the Mavericks still gained a point in the standings and still maintain the fourth and final playoff spot in the ECHL's Mountain Division. The Mavericks and Grizzlies faceoff again Saturday night in West Valley City at 8:05 p.m. Central Time.
The Mavericks and Grizzlies spent most of the first period without much incident until Jared VanWormer found the back of the net on the power play with four seconds left in the opening period. Rocco Carzo and Corey Durocher assisted on the goal and the Mavericks ended the period up 1-0.
The Grizzlies drew even on a goal from Turner Ottenbreit. Chad Dickinson assisted on the goal. The Mavericks reclaimed the lead late in the second period on a goal from Nate Widman. Jordan Klimek assisted on the goal. The lead didn't last long as the Grizzlies responded with a goal from Grayson Downing. Taylor Richart and Dickinson picked up assists on the game tying goal.
The Mavericks regained the lead in the final period on a goal from Greg Betzold with 11:06 left in regulation. Riley Sweeney assisted on the goal. The Grizzlies tied the game on a goal from Ryan Walters with 8:02 left in regulation. Jake Marchment and Downing assisted on the final goal in regulation. Regulation ended in a 3-3 tie and headed to overtime.
The Grizzlies won the game on a goal from Gage Ausmus with 31 seconds left in the overtime period. Mike Economos and Teigan Zahn assisted on the game winner.
Mavericks goaltender Mason McDonald ended the night with 35 saves on 39 shots, as the Mavericks were outshot by Utah 39-25.
The Mavericks and Grizzlies face off tomorrow night at 8:05 p.m. Central Time and again on Monday afternoon at 2:05 p.m. Central Time before returning home next Wednesday to face the Toledo Walleye. Faceoff against Toledo is 7:05 p.m. at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. For more information, please visit kcmavericks.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 15, 2019
- Oilers Score Four-Straight to Skate Past Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- Mavs Earn a Road Point But Lose to Utah in OT, 4-3 - Kansas City Mavericks
- 'Blades Reign Supreme over Monarchs in 6-3 Win - Florida Everblades
- Railers Score Season High Six Goals in 6-2 Road Win in Allen - Worcester Railers HC
- Glotov's Highlight-Reel Goal Lifts Flying Pigs to Win - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Swamp Rabbits Slowed by Gladiators - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Thunder Use Five First-Period Goals to Blast Komets 8-2 - Adirondack Thunder
- Rays Fall Short to Growlers in Overtime - South Carolina Stingrays
- Monarchs Fall in the Swamp, 6-3, against the Everblades - Manchester Monarchs
- Bitzer's First Pro Shutout Gets Atlanta Back in the Win Column with 3-0 Thumping of Greenville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Growlers Take It in OT in South Carolina - Newfoundland Growlers
- Mariners Rally to Edge Admirals 4-3 in Overtime - Norfolk Admirals
- McNicholas Caps Three Point Night with OT Winner in Norfolk - Maine Mariners
- Butcher's Second Goal Bests Brampton in Overtime - Wheeling Nailers
- Matt Finn Loaned to AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - February 15 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. IceMen - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Announces Fine - ECHL
- Thunder Deals for Fioretti from South Carolina - Wichita Thunder
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Toledo Walleye - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Stingrays Acquire Beaudry in Trade with Wichita - South Carolina Stingrays
- Solar Bears Ink Jackson Playfair - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Preview: Mariners at Admirals, February 15, 2019 - Norfolk Admirals
- Everblades Host Manchester in Just Sixth All-Time Matchup - Florida Everblades
- Nailers vs. Beast Game Day Snap Shot, February 15 - Wheeling Nailers
- Goaltender Evan Cormier Recalled from Loan to Thunder - Adirondack Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.