Matt Finn Loaned to AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack

February 15, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades defenseman Matt Finn has been loaned to the American Hockey League's Hartford Wolf Pack, Everblades head coach Brad Ralph announced on Friday.

Currently in his second season with the Everblades, Finn, 24, has registered nine goals and 18 points in 26 games for Florida this season. He has 68 points (28g-40a) in 115 career ECHL games.

A native of Toronto, Ontario, Finn started this season in the AHL with the Grand Rapids Griffins and played four games. He has suited up in 74 career AHL contests and has posted 19 career points (8g-11a).

Prior to turning professional, Finn played four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Guelph Storm and recorded 123 career assists and 161 points in 228 games. He served as the captain for the Storm in each of his final two seasons from 2012-14. Finn was selected in the second round, 35th overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2012 NHL Draft.

Florida starts a two-game series with the Manchester Monarchs on Friday night at Hertz Arena. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m.

-

ECHL Stories from February 15, 2019

