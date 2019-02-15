Solar Bears Ink Jackson Playfair

February 15, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the club has agreed to terms with rookie forward Jackson Playfair on a Standard Player Contract.

Playfair, 24, joins the Solar Bears after posting 15 points (7g-8a) and 100 penalty minutes in 30 games this season for Dalhousie University. In 116 career games for the Tigers program, Playfair amassed 49 points (18g-31a) and 220 penalty minutes. During his first three seasons at Dalhousie, he was teammates with current Solar Bears goaltender Corbin Boes and defenseman Myles McGurty.

The 6-foot-1, 209-pound forward played three seasons of major junior hockey for the Spokane Chiefs and Tri-City Americans of the Western Hockey League, where he produced totals of 42 points (18g-24a) and 221 penalty minutes in 193 career games.

The native of Abbotsford, British Columbia is the son of former NHL player and coach Jim Playfair, and the nephew of former NHL player Larry Playfair.

