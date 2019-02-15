Oilers Score Four-Straight to Skate Past Wichita

Wichita, KS - Wichita fought back in the second period from a two-goal deficit, but gave up four unanswered as Tulsa walked away with a 7-3 win on Friday night at the BOK Center.

Pierre-Cedric Labrie and Steven Iacobellis each had three points to lead the way up front for the Thunder.

For the second game this week, Tulsa scored the first goal of the contest. Adam Pleskach found a seam and beat Ty Rimmer at 7:49 of the first to make it 1-0. Wichita capitalized on a power play chance and Steven Iacobellis buried a rebound for his 17th of the season to tie the game at one. Pleskach tallied his second of the game at 15:37 to re-gain the lead for the Oilers. Alex Kromm made it 3-1 at 16:43 as his turnaround shot got underneath the leg of Rimmer and slid into the net.

In the second, the Thunder pulled even with two-straight from Labrie in the first seven minutes. His first came at 2:22 as he found an open net on a feed from Iacobellis to make it 3-2. Labrie's second of the game came at 7:02 as he slipped a one-timer through Williams that tied the contest at three. Williams was shaken up on the play and was forced to leave. Ian Keserich entered the contest in relief. Kromm netted his second of the game at 14:28 off a rebound and re-gained the lead for the Oilers at 4-3.

Wichita got into penalty trouble early in the third as the Oilers went on a two-man advantage. Eric Drapluk made it 5-3 at 2:37 with his second of the year. Just over a minute later, Ryan Van Stralen was whistled for a major penalty for spearing and the Oilers added another on the power play. Pleskach scored from in-close at 4:55 to increase the lead to 6-3 and his third of the game. At 12:01, Jared Thomas fired a shot from the left corner that hit a skate in front and got through Rimmer to make it 7-3.

Labrie had a pair of goals and an assist. Iacobellis finished with a goal and two helpers on the night. Texeira added another power play assist as he continues to lead the league in that category.

The Thunder returns home on Saturday to start a three-game series against the Indy Fuel.

