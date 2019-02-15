ECHL Announces Fine
February 15, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Friday that Kalamazoo's Brandon Anselmini has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #662, Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, on Feb. 14.
Anselmini is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his minor penalty for slashing at 0:13 of the third period.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 15, 2019
- Matt Finn Loaned to AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - February 15 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. IceMen - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Announces Fine - ECHL
- Thunder Deals for Fioretti from South Carolina - Wichita Thunder
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Toledo Walleye - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Stingrays Acquire Beaudry in Trade with Wichita - South Carolina Stingrays
- Solar Bears Ink Jackson Playfair - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Preview: Mariners at Admirals, February 15, 2019 - Norfolk Admirals
- Everblades Host Manchester in Just Sixth All-Time Matchup - Florida Everblades
- Nailers vs. Beast Game Day Snap Shot, February 15 - Wheeling Nailers
- Goaltender Evan Cormier Recalled from Loan to Thunder - Adirondack Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.