ECHL Announces Fine

February 15, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Friday that Kalamazoo's Brandon Anselmini has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #662, Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, on Feb. 14.

Anselmini is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his minor penalty for slashing at 0:13 of the third period.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

