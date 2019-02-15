Glotov's Highlight-Reel Goal Lifts Flying Pigs to Win

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Flying Pigs (34-9-3-3) collected a 2-1 win over the Toledo Walleye on Friday night. Forwards Alex Wideman and Vas Glotov scored the goals for Cincinnati, who are now nine points ahead of Toledo for the Central Division lead.

After the Walleye took a 1-0 lead after the first on a goal from forward AJ Jenks , the Flying Pigs tied the game up midway through the second when Wideman took the puck off the left half wall, skated in on goal and beat Toledo goaltender Pat Nagle to tie the game, 1-1.

The 1-1 score held up throughout the remainder of the second, and in the third the teams picked up the offensive intensity and traded scoring chances back and forth. With 50 seconds to go, Cincinnati netted the eventual winner when Glotov took the puck behind the net, scooped it up and tucked it under the crossbar past Nagle to put the Cyclones up, 2-1. The Walleye had a couple more chances in the waning seconds, however the Flying Pigs defense prevailed and held on for the 2-1 win.

Cincinnati outshot Toledo, 29-25 on the evening, with goaltender Michael Houser stopping 24 in the win. The teams conclude their home-and-home on Saturday night in Toledo. Face-off is scheduled for 7:15pm ET.

